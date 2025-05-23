A single mother said she used to wear a wedding ring on her finger, not because she was married

The Nigerian woman opened up about why she wore a wedding ring in the past and what changed

Now, she feels she doesn't owe anyone an explanation, adding that she is proud of the mum she is becoming

A single mum, Biola Ibironke, has taken to social media to share why she used to wear a ring like a married woman.

She noted that society respects a ring but overlooks the strength of a single mum.

Why single mum wore ring

On why she used to wear a ring, the single mum said it was to silence those asking her if she was married.

In a post on TikTok, she said she is proud of the mum she is becoming, noting that her journey isn't shameful, but sacred and strong.

She penned a thought-provoking write-up titled, 'Healing out loud: A single mum's truth', and it read:

"I used to wear a ring not because I was married, but to silence the “Are you married?” questions.

"Because somehow, being a single mum made people uncomfortable.

"But a ring? It made me “acceptable.”

"But not anymore.

"I no longer wear that ring,

"Not because I owe anyone explanations, but because I’m finally proud of the mum I’m becoming.

"Proud of the woman who stayed.

"Who fought.

"Who healed.

"Single motherhood isn’t shame. It’s strength.

"And I walk in that boldly now."

People drum support for single mum

JUST. Gbenga said:

"Wetin concern society woo enjoy your life o who society help 😫, may God keep you and your baby."

Spicy said:

"Life goes on be proud of yourself some women who are married can even bear children be grateful for life. Put a smile on that face of yours your husband is coming so men don’t care if you are a single mum."

Benita said:

"God is your strength ma'am. My mum is a single mum too, and guess what? We've grown up enough to support her. It's a matter of time."

priscillakalu said:

"You are doing great sis I just want to know you a super amazing mum so proud of you , see beautiful your daughter is."

Tiwalade said:

"🥰🥰😭My table.God pls come through for us. Not a easy journey weak frustrated and exhausted."

Debbie of God said:

"Proud single mom of 5 wonderful kids 😍 God is with us and will always be with us."

Adejumoke Famade said:

"Societies should go and sit down! I am a single mum and a very proud one!"

