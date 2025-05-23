Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Single Mum Shares Why She Used to Wear Ring Like She Was Married, Her Reason Melts Hearts
People

Single Mum Shares Why She Used to Wear Ring Like She Was Married, Her Reason Melts Hearts

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A single mother said she used to wear a wedding ring on her finger, not because she was married
  • The Nigerian woman opened up about why she wore a wedding ring in the past and what changed
  • Now, she feels she doesn't owe anyone an explanation, adding that she is proud of the mum she is becoming

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A single mum, Biola Ibironke, has taken to social media to share why she used to wear a ring like a married woman.

She noted that society respects a ring but overlooks the strength of a single mum.

Single mum opens up about why she used to wear wedding ring like married woman
A single mum says she used to wear a ring, but not anymore. Photo Credit: @biola.ibironke
Source: TikTok

Why single mum wore ring

On why she used to wear a ring, the single mum said it was to silence those asking her if she was married.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a post on TikTok, she said she is proud of the mum she is becoming, noting that her journey isn't shameful, but sacred and strong.

She penned a thought-provoking write-up titled, 'Healing out loud: A single mum's truth', and it read:

"I used to wear a ring not because I was married, but to silence the “Are you married?” questions.
"Because somehow, being a single mum made people uncomfortable.
"But a ring? It made me “acceptable.”
"But not anymore.
"I no longer wear that ring,
"Not because I owe anyone explanations, but because I’m finally proud of the mum I’m becoming.
"Proud of the woman who stayed.
"Who fought.
"Who healed.
"Single motherhood isn’t shame. It’s strength.
"And I walk in that boldly now."
Single mum opens up about why she used to wear wedding ring like married woman
A single mum says the society respects the ring. Photo Credit: @biola.ibironke
Source: TikTok

People drum support for single mum

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the single mum's story below:

JUST. Gbenga said:

"Wetin concern society woo enjoy your life o who society help 😫, may God keep you and your baby."

Spicy said:

"Life goes on be proud of yourself some women who are married can even bear children be grateful for life. Put a smile on that face of yours your husband is coming so men don’t care if you are a single mum."

Benita said:

"God is your strength ma'am. My mum is a single mum too, and guess what? We've grown up enough to support her. It's a matter of time."

priscillakalu said:

"You are doing great sis I just want to know you a super amazing mum so proud of you , see beautiful your daughter is."

Tiwalade said:

"🥰🥰😭My table.God pls come through for us. Not a easy journey weak frustrated and exhausted."

Debbie of God said:

"Proud single mom of 5 wonderful kids 😍 God is with us and will always be with us."

Adejumoke Famade said:

"Societies should go and sit down! I am a single mum and a very proud one!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had said she would just wear a ring after using her wedding money to open a mini mart.

Lady who wore wedding ring with fatih

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who wore a wedding ring with faith had finally tied the knot.

According to the lady, she had joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge with the hope of getting married.

A video on TikTok showed her holding a teddy bear with a fake baby bump while wearing a ring during the 2024 Hallelujah Challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: