Single Mum Shares Why She Used to Wear Ring Like She Was Married, Her Reason Melts Hearts
- A single mother said she used to wear a wedding ring on her finger, not because she was married
- The Nigerian woman opened up about why she wore a wedding ring in the past and what changed
- Now, she feels she doesn't owe anyone an explanation, adding that she is proud of the mum she is becoming
A single mum, Biola Ibironke, has taken to social media to share why she used to wear a ring like a married woman.
She noted that society respects a ring but overlooks the strength of a single mum.
Why single mum wore ring
On why she used to wear a ring, the single mum said it was to silence those asking her if she was married.
In a post on TikTok, she said she is proud of the mum she is becoming, noting that her journey isn't shameful, but sacred and strong.
She penned a thought-provoking write-up titled, 'Healing out loud: A single mum's truth', and it read:
"I used to wear a ring not because I was married, but to silence the “Are you married?” questions.
"Because somehow, being a single mum made people uncomfortable.
"But a ring? It made me “acceptable.”
"But not anymore.
"I no longer wear that ring,
"Not because I owe anyone explanations, but because I’m finally proud of the mum I’m becoming.
"Proud of the woman who stayed.
"Who fought.
"Who healed.
"Single motherhood isn’t shame. It’s strength.
"And I walk in that boldly now."
People drum support for single mum
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the single mum's story below:
JUST. Gbenga said:
"Wetin concern society woo enjoy your life o who society help 😫, may God keep you and your baby."
Spicy said:
"Life goes on be proud of yourself some women who are married can even bear children be grateful for life. Put a smile on that face of yours your husband is coming so men don’t care if you are a single mum."
Benita said:
"God is your strength ma'am. My mum is a single mum too, and guess what? We've grown up enough to support her. It's a matter of time."
priscillakalu said:
"You are doing great sis I just want to know you a super amazing mum so proud of you , see beautiful your daughter is."
Tiwalade said:
"🥰🥰😭My table.God pls come through for us. Not a easy journey weak frustrated and exhausted."
Debbie of God said:
"Proud single mom of 5 wonderful kids 😍 God is with us and will always be with us."
Adejumoke Famade said:
"Societies should go and sit down! I am a single mum and a very proud one!"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had said she would just wear a ring after using her wedding money to open a mini mart.
Lady who wore wedding ring with fatih
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who wore a wedding ring with faith had finally tied the knot.
According to the lady, she had joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge with the hope of getting married.
A video on TikTok showed her holding a teddy bear with a fake baby bump while wearing a ring during the 2024 Hallelujah Challenge.
Source: Legit.ng
