A Nigerian lady has been hailed on social media for her decision not to go ahead with her wedding

This was after the lady announced opening a mini mart with the money that was supposed to be for her wedding

She shared what she would be doing to show she was already taken and appreciated her man for the mini mart

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show off her newly opened mini mart.

@yallallmeetkaphyblack congratulated herself on the new mini mart and appreciated her husband for making it possible.

She appreciated her man for making it possible. Photo Credit: @yallallmeetkaphyblack

"Eeeiiii God congratulations to my humble self Mammie Nelson mini mart thank you to my man," she captioned her TikTok video.

In the clip, the woman excitedly showed netizens around the fully stocked mart.

She revealed that the money for her wedding was used to set up the mart.

@yallallmeetkaphyblack stated that she would rather wear her ring like that.

Legit.ng had shared how one can plan one's dream wedding without going broke.

Watch the video below:

People commend @yallallmeetkaphyblack's decision

kindandgreat said:

"Omo na so I do oo he opened provisions nd food stuffs for me we Make sure we have our own house now we are planning for wedding."

idowuobiesie said:

"Congrats ma best decision ever I suggest court wedding after introduction small party, who big wedding help na to come shop and clean mouth."

Kingola said:

''If they don bring Nkan idana and una don go court.

"Wetin remain. people go still talk say them no chop for your wedding awon werey congratulations."

Adejoke Akewi toh standout said:

"Congratulations sis , this is my hubby told me then should I open shop for you or we should go and do weeding nibo I want shop."

ronkeadekoya145 said:

"Same here oooo my sister my husband told me the other time that he doesn't have much that should we go for wedding plans or I should start business."

Mumcy ejide said:

"That's what I do also after we do introduction my hubby ask me if I want shop or wedding;Nah shop I choose oooo."

user5183131211960 said:

"Few people get dis kind sense with nigeria economy again I support ur ideano late comer in wedding celebration."

