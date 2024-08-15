A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her mother arrived at her school during her sign-out

In a heartwarming video, the happy girl rushed into her mother's arms, accompanied by her friend, and gave her a big hug

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to gush over the duo's relationship

A video has surfaced online, showcasing the touching moment a Nigerian graduate appreciated her mother at her school on her sign-out day.

The graduate was first seen in the video running towards her mother who had just arrived at her school.

Lady becomes first to graduate in her family Photo credit: @christine_money/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female graduate makes mum proud

As soon as she got to where she was, she gave her a warm and deep hug, appreciating her for everything she had done for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The graduate identified as @christine_money on TikTok shared the video on the platform where it garnered massive attention and admiration.

According to Christine, she was her mother's first graduate and her joy knew no bounds to have made her mother proud.

"POV: Mama's first graduate. My mom is literally the best and I am happy I made her proud," she wrote.

Reactions as female graduate makes mum proud

The heartfelt video was met with an outpouring of love from TikTok users, who praised the duo's loving relationship.

Many commented on the beauty of their bond, with some sharing similar experiences of their special moments with loved ones.

@user4209331071430 success said:

"With the way I cried watching this video. I will also be congratulated."

@Muhammed princess wrote:

"I cried so much watching this video. Because mine left me when I was little."

@modella_sings said:

"I couldn’t hold my tears. I want to graduate too from this Frustrating school."

@BIG UTIBE said:

"I woke up by 2:17 am on the 15th of August, I woke up to this video on TikTok and I cried, I pray my mum live to see me graduate as u both did. Congratulations."

@clarabel35 said:

"I literally cried watching this. How wish my mom is alive to see me and my sisters graduate."

@motayo said:

"I couldn't hold my tears, anytime I watch something like dis i always cry dat my parents shall see me with my signing out cloth ohh lord."

@user5812847533494 said:

"I pretend not to cry but is beyond my imagination God bless ur mum and bless u all."

@HeroineP added:

"Congratulations dear. Keep soaring higher. God keep mama to eat the fruit of her labor. Amen."

@PreCel reacted:

"God knows I'll give my mum the world so far as he keeps me life to finish this school. Congratulations to you dear, may God bless you and keep your mum to live and reap the fruit of her Labor. Amen."

Watch the video below:

Female graduate kneels before mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady ran to the market to honour her mother after graduating.

She took a cake to her to celebrate. The mother left everything she was doing to hug her daughter and sign on her white shirt.

Source: Legit.ng