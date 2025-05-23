A man who is a cocoa farmer has shared a video showing off his cocoa farm, which he said is an inheritance

According to the farmer, he inherited the cocoa farm from his late father, who left him to tend to it

The video inspired many reactions, as many people wondered how much he would be making in a year

Many people are reacting to the video of a Nigerian man who is the owner of a cocoa farm.

The man shared a video on TikTok to show people his farm and share how he came to own it.

The man said his cocoa farm was inherited from his father. Photo credit: TikTok/@molox_de_farmer1 and Getty Images/Marc Guitard.

Source: UGC

In a video he posted, @molox_de_farmer1 said the cocoa plantation is an inheritance.

According to him, it was his father who left the plantation for him to own and manage.

He captioned the video:

"Nothing do my shoulder na because my papa die leave me big cocoa farm. Don’t mean to blow my trumpet."

The man was seen in the video walking around the cocoa farm and raising his shoulders high.

The Nigerian man says he inherited a cocoa farm from his father. Photo credit: Getty Images/Kryssia Campos.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off his cocoa farm

@Oza Boy said:

"Ah my papa na juju he die leave for me."

@daryor daveed said:

"Na cocoa you get you no be God, bros can I be your friend."

@BRODA MAN said:

"How this coco take dey give money self? My own reach 15 acres of land,d nothing I use am dey do."

@ONLY One CAPITAL said:

"I have a big vendor who buys it in big quantities, his name is @Prince Lawman."

@Vicky bae said:

"Same here but we don use am rent ..make we no go match charm oo..na inside farm dey kpai my dad o."

@blackpearl said:

"I get for ondo state. I run leave am, I get like three big farm."

@just Muhammed said:

"I want buy the land so carry ur cocoa commot for the land."

@user3648657640903 said:

"My own die leave debt say make we pay. It is well."

@Maggie said:

"My papa kpaii leave LAPO to repay for me."

@Justfhisart said:

"Make I dey observe my grandpa own with kolanut farm too."

@brown said:

"Try prone de farm. Your papa bin de hard working. I bin know am ajeh."

@Dhestroyer said:

"Nothing do my shoulder oo na because adey steal cocoa wey somebody inherit from him father."

@wraychristopher73 said:

"I swear your father try for you. Like me my father no even get land I swear."

@Zeezay052 said:

"A lot of money you go make from coco na little things you go use ham buy in the city."

Lady shows off the fruits in her mother's house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady showed off the many fruits and vegetables that she enjoyed for free as a farmer’s daughter.

She flaunted the fruit trees in her compound and other agricultural products that her mother had.

Netizens who came across the video hailed her family as some wished they had such trees in their home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng