A Nigerian lady showed off the many fruits and vegetables that she enjoyed for free as a farmer’s daughter

She flaunted the fruit trees in her compound and other agricultural products that her mother had

Netizens who came across the video hailed her family as some wished they had such trees in their home

A young Nigerian lady named Udochi showed off the many fruit trees in her compound, as she revealed that her mum was a farmer.

Aside from fruits, her mother also reared animals like goats and chickens.

Lady whose mum is farmer shows off the fruits she enjoys for free at home. Photo: @staywicked.tk

Source: TikTok

In a video by @staywicked.tk on TikTok, the young lady gave a tour of all the fruits and food iteams she enjoyed for free as a farmer’s daughter.

Among the fruit trees were shaddock, mango, orange, coconut, banana, avocado, guava, and pawpaw.

Other food items her mother grew were plantains and yams.

She said:

“I’m bored, so let me show you everything you can get in my house for free… My mum took this farming thing seriously.”

The video was captioned:

“ALL THANKS TO MY MOTHER. I wasn’t able to show all the fruits and vegies, but I think this much is okay.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s mum’s fruit trees

@OG TRIPPIE said:

"If Lagos developer catch this una land them go build another city inside."

@My_Room_Spice said:

"Shaddock Wey cause 2weeks suspension for some of my class mates in ss3 then cause they were stealing from sisters convent. Not like it's even that sweet na just hunger."

@Itsy bitsy spider said:

"This is what an African house should look like every where is now filled with interlock tiles and dead designs."

@ashleydove said:

"She did really well, a bunch of plantain is around 12k to 15k. What of avocado? One is #500."

chief emelie said:

"This used to be a norm years back, but now everyone wants 5o use interlock in the whole family compound."

June olivia said:

"This might just be an igbo house thing bec why do our mums plant everything?? Back home we have coconut, plantain, Waterleaf, scent leaf, guava, oha leaf, orange, bitterleaf, chicken, pear."

@mccarthyowie said:

"Na garden of Eden una dey stay?"

@Rukky fim said:

"I’m jealous."

@Just_Call_Me_Nellz said:

"This is like one of my dreams... Auntie, you are rich. forget money, you are very wealthy."

Lady whose mum is farmer shows off the fruits she enjoys for free at home. Photo: @staywicked.tk

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady shared how her mother cut her brother’s hair, while another shared her mum’s reaction to her brother wearing earrings.

SS3 girl rejects phone mother bought for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian girl in SS3 cried bitterly after seeing the type of Itel phone her mother bought for her.

The girl's elder sister shared the video on social media, as she explained why she can't use the phone in school.

The young girl's reasons sparked mixed reactions amongst netizens on social media, as many agreed with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng