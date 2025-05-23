A man who is an onion farmer shared a video on TikTok showing the process that goes into producing onions

The man worked on his farm, and in the end, she came online to show off the bountiful harvest he got

He also posted other videos showing people what an onion seed looks like, and many said they have not seen it before

A hardworking farmer has come online to show off the harvest he got from his farm after months of tending his crop.

A video the man posted on TikTok shows that he is an onion farmer who farms on a large scale.

The man cultivated an onion farm and had a bountiful harvest. Photo credit: TikTok/@defarmer6.

Source: TikTok

In the video he posted, the farmer identified as Raphael showed when he started cultivating his farm.

He showed when he planted the onion seedlings, and also showed when they germinated and started growing.

Raphale was happy when it was time for harvest. He harvested the onion and showed netizens what he got from his months of hard work.

The video is captioned:

"You gave onion farming a chance. Believe me, with God and time all things are possible."

In another video, Raphael showed his followers what onion seedlings look like.

Some people said they had never seen it before, and they expressed the desire to go into onion farming like Raphael.

The onion farmer showed people what onion seeds look like. Photo credit: TikTok/@defarmer6.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows his onion farm

@Richard Mensah said:

"Where does onion seed comes from? How do we have onion seed?"

@Yvette Nicole said:

"You know what stranger? I'm proud of you."

@Emmanuel dy legend said:

"Any partner here we could do this."

@Arabmoney said:

"One thing about Mother Earth; whatever you give it, she will multiply it back to you."

@Luchitte said:

"Wait onion has seed?"

@Sasha_gem said:

"May God ALWAYS protect your farm from any natural disaster in Jesus’ name."

@pH electronics seller said:

"Bro tell me that onions doesn't have a seed. Llike am 20+ and I never seen onions seed before."

@Jo'Kins Farm Fresh said:

"You didn’t transplant? Did you use any apply anything to the soil before planting."

@bernicebee said:

"You used which onion variety from Technisem please?..Is it Ares?"

@Organic Integrity Fanatics said:

"Looking good farmer keep up the good work."

@marieshantali said:

"I want to give farming a chance next year. Any advise?"

@Sera & Patie lyfe said:

"Never knew onions have seeds. I thought you pick the whole onion and put on the ground."

@Sbongile said:

"The only content I can relate to. Let me follow you."

@Zane reed said:

"Keep going bro, don't give up."

Source: Legit.ng