A Nigerian youth gave netizens a good laugh after sharing his encounter with a scared boy who didn't want to enter his car

The man had observed the boy's disturbed countenance and funnily made the most of it by scaring him even further

According to the boy, he fears entering the man's car as he didn't want to become a victim of internet fraud, known locally as 'Yahoo yahoo'

A drama ensued in a car as a little boy refused to go with a man over fear of being used for internet fraud.

The car's owner was amused and captured the boy's dramatic display.

A boy refuses to enter a man's car because he fears being a victim of internet fraud. Photo Credit: @kelvinchina5

Sharing the video on TikTok, the man remarked:

"Nothing my eye no go see for Benin."

Man's encounter with boy in Benin

The man, in the clip, noticed the boy sitting uncomfortably and immediately asked what troubled him

"You go use me take do yahoo," the boy replied with a tone of fear in his voice.

Amused by the boy's accusation, the man dismissed his fear, urging him to enter the car so they could get the money his boss sent him to collect.

A man laughs as a boy refuses to get into his car. Photo Credit: @kelvinchina5

The boy, still scared, was not convinced and sat halfway in the seat. Sensing his apparent fear, the man jocularly declared he would then use him for 'Yahoo yahoo.'

When the boy wanted to open the car door and flee, the man barked that the lad would turn into a yam if he ran away.

The clip amused internet users.

Watch the video below:

Boy's behaviour amuses people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's behaviour below:

glorious 💛🌸🌼 said:

"I still grow up with this kind thought 😂,to enter person motor, I still Dey fear up till now."

dfw157 said:

"You Dey fear, yes I Dey fear, I b weak man, yes, no b me u wan put for problem."

Favvy😍💋💎 said:

"Dem don gossip you for the pikin front na Wetin him hear about you make am Dey fear."

Chioma Melody Alete said:

"Probably they have been saying that about you in their work place."

Priceless_jewel💙🤍 said:

"No be em fault na em Oga tell am say u be yahooo boy."

faithie209 said:

"I no blame the boy me were don grow small still the fear to enter strangers car."

AJIBOLA🌴🏝️❤️‍🔥💚❤️‍🔥 said:

"😂 Door wey you suppose lock make you traumatize the boy till he cry."

peculiar___1 said:

"That kind thing you go leave am commot if eh reach store eh go explain give eh Oga y eh nor bring money come."

