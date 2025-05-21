A woman shares a touching moment after her husband booked four economy seats for her when first-class and business-class tickets were sold out

In a trending video, the lady is seen enjoying a comfortable flight experience with empty seats around her

She captioned the clip saying her husband ‘created’ his business class after premium options were unavailable

A lady shared what her husband did after finding out that first-class and business-class tickets were sold out on a flight.

She stated that her husband decided to make her comfortable by booking four seats in an economy flight for her.

Lady’s Husband Books 4 Economy Flight Seats For Her After First Class Got Sold Out, Video Trends

In a video by @suhajamilahh, the lady showed herself inside the plane with empty seats beside her.

She said in the caption:

“First and business class sold out, so my husband booked me 4 seats in economy instead. Problem solved. They said no more first & business class. He said: I’ll create it myself.”

Reactions as woman’s husband books her 4 seats

The video went viral and had over 2 million views on TikTok, sparking reactions from netizens.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Hope said:

"He should have booked with another company or wait for the next fly. Booking 4 seats in economy doesn't make any sense."

Marby said:

"He should have booked a private jet then."

INDRA said:

"Why tho. Imagine someone needing a ticket cos they need to travel asap. but they can’t cos someone booked 4 seats in ECONOMY just for themself."

Isioma said:

"everyone complaining when a woman is getting the bare minimum but when her husband does good for her she's suddenly selfish??be fr."

@Asi said:

"Correct me if I’m wrong… but booking 4 seats means 4 different names meaning 4 different passport numbers??? Or maybe I’m wrong."

@Cleric Clartman said:

"It's called "neighbour free option" and you can select it when booking."

@syafar.kamarudin said:

"So lucky."

@Salma said:

"Why do some people care if the man bought 4 seats? They were paid for, its not like your money was spent on it."

@zua said:

"Couldn’t just book a flight on a later day or time or smth, some people probably didn’t get tickets because of that but sure may this love find you all lmao."

Lady hails husband for sponsoring her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her husband sponsored her relocation to the United Kingdom 3 weeks after marriage.

In a viral video, she hailed him and revealed a special name she called him for what he did for her.

Many who came across the post hailed the husband and congratulated the lady on her relocation.

