An engineer based in the United Kingdom has recounted online his unpleasant interview experience

During the interview, one of the panelists, who is a Nigerian man, made a remark that made him uncomfortable

He shared the interview question that his fellow Nigerian had asked him in the presence of foreign panelists, and it sparked outrage online

A UK-based engineer, @hadygundude, has narrated a recent disheartening interview experience he had.

@hadygundude said one of the panelists at the interview, a Nigerian man, threw an upsetting question at him.

A man recounts his unpleasant interview experience. Photo Credit: @hadygundude

Source: Twitter

Upsetting interview question thrown to Nigerian man

@hadygundude narrated on X that the Nigerian man asked if he is not one of those Nigerians who add false job experiences in their CVs, only to underperform once hired.

While standing by his CV and experience, @hadygundude expressed displeasure that such a question came from a fellow Nigerian and in the presence of foreign panelists. His story read:

"During a Teams interview I attended today, one of the panelists who was also Nigerian made a comment that left me feeling quite uncomfortable.

"He said, and I quote: ‘I hope you’re not one of those Nigerians who attend a one-month bootcamp, fabricate job experience on their CVs, and then underperform once hired. We’ll be verifying all the companies on your CV if you’re successful—are you sure you’re safe?’

"Even though my CV is completely genuine and I stand by my experience, I felt disheartened hearing such a remark, especially coming from a fellow Nigerian, and in the presence of an interview panel that included individuals of other races."

A Nigerian man based in UK narrates his disheartening interview experience. Photo Credit: @hadygundude

Source: Twitter

Read his interview experience in the tweets below:

Outrage trails man's interview experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

@Oluwato49902765 said:

"If you do a background check of how such persons get to where they are. It’s similar to their guess. Don’t be surprised he actually noticed you had a good ground in the interview and he felt intimidated that you might outshine him if employed."

@Odogwu_Nomso said:

"No matter how many funny Indians and Asians you will see in any country, none of their fellow Asians will push such a tasteless discriminatory comment amongst themselves.

"Tasteless thing to say and useless mentality to have."

@iamMacAfeez said:

"Omoh this job wey you never enter don Dey bring trouble from a fellow Nigerian. If you have better offer elsewhere please take it."

@OoniofLondon said:

"Sounds like a company I know.. Please give me the first and last letters of the name of this company.. I want to check something."

@Row_Haastrup said:

"This is bad. Some Nigerians abroad are very wicked. He knew what he was doing; he doesn’t want you to get the job by making you look bad before the panel."

@EdionweB said:

"If that was the last job in the UK I don't want it again but I am definitely making my reports. That is another Kemi badluck in the making."

@miahoriola said:

"You should report him, not because he’s also a Nigerian but because that’s stereotype. However, you could report him and his company still won’t even lift a finger."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who worked as a cleaner in the UK got sacked after he shared his plan with a colleague.

Man sacked after Nigerian lady reported him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had lost his job abroad after a Nigerian lady reported him to his employer.

According to a man who shared the story on X, the lady reported her Nigerian colleague for sleeping while on duty.

He narrated that the lady and her colleague worked the night shift together before his sacking and interacted well as pals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng