A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her hilarious experience with a bolt driver at 1am

According to the lady, she woke up at 1am craving shawarma and decided to book a ride to get some from a nearby shop that was open late

However, an unexpected scene unfolded after her bank network prohibited her from paying the bolt driver

The lady shared her experience on social media app, TikTok, and it subsequently went viral, garnering lots of comments.

Lady's pays bolt driver with shawarma

The lady, @hildaa on TikTok, recounted how she woke up in the early hours of the morning with a serious craving for shawarma.

She booked a ride to a nearby shop that was still open, and after collecting her shawarma, the driver brought her back home.

However, things took an unexpected turn when she was unable to pay the driver due to issues with her banking app.

Despite her efforts, the app refused to open, and the bolt driver also wasn't willing to let his money slide.

He immediately suggested she hand over her shawarma as payment since she was experiencing network issues.

The lady narrated:

"Life is so private no one knows that last night I woke up hungry by 1am craving Shawarma so I booked a bolt to gra so I can get it. The bolt guy waited for me and bright me back to my crib but I couldn't pay him cos my banking app refused opening. After trying for a few minutes the driver asked me to give him my Shawarma and go. Guysss I later drank garri and salt."

Reactions trail lady's experience with bolt driver

TikTok users stormed the comments section of the video to react to it.

@Sophia said:

"Shawarma wey I go don finish before I reach house maybe na my cat I for give am till my bank works."

@genesis said:

"So nobody for ur contact list fit help u do transfer dat night omo."

@Arinda said:

"At least u got a free night trip. Hope u enjoyed it hungry."

@uyimz_1 said:

"Hahaha. So he can’t wait for the next day to get pay abi he has trust issues."

@Darkside said:

"You never even see anything u de crave shawarma by that time of the day."

@Portharcourt LashArtist/Orazi said:

"I won’t try it. Will definitely call someone to pay. I’ll transfer bank when network comes up."

@ShadowCodes said:

"Shawarma wey I go don Dey chop as I Dey see say app Dey misbehave coz I know say e fit try am."

@Morayo mhi said:

"So ur bank worked when u bought shawarma but didn’t work when u wanted to pay the driver."

@self~loner said:

"So u no fit call any one to do the transfer , I no go fit give am the shawarma."

@therealadadiiche commented:

"Thank God for my bad character cos I would have eaten it before we get to the house."

@Toxic_only added:

"How are u existing even without even momo?What if there is an emergency? Ei."

Watch the video here:

