A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her funny experience after ordering a ride in Lagos state, Nigeria

According to the lady, she was surprised when a man in an expensive 'Bentley' pulled up and claimed to be her rider

However, some netizens in the comments section tackled her and insisted that the car didn't look like a Bentley

A young Nigerian lady left netizens rolling on the floor after narrating her experience in Lagos state.

According to her, she ordered a ride in the state, and the driver pulled up in a unique whip, which she claimed was a 'Bentley'.

Lady claims commercial driver pulled up in Bentley Photo credit: @bee.m3/TikTok.

Lady confirms ride after seeing 'Bentley'

The lady, identified as @bee.m3, said she had to begin a confirmation process to ensure it was her ride.

She shared her story via the TikTok app, which quickly went viral and garnered funny comments from netizens.

"POV: You ordered a ride in Lagos and the rider brought a Bentley. I had to confirm if it was my ride," the lady said.

Reactions as lady shares experience with rider

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions about the video.

Many, however, pointed out that the car did not look like a Bentley as she claimed.

@Olamide said:

"When I saw Bentley written I knew it must be Chrysler you are mistaking for Bentley."

@RIDÐ said:

"Omo to open mouth talk say i stay in IB na problem because of all this kind things."

@brokenheart said:

"Na Chrysler you turn Bentley. If uber driver carry Bentley come u sef no suppose run for your life?"

@Champ001 said:

"Una go just dey disgrace us Ibadan people online Radarada."

@J.K said:

"I know say if na Bentley true true you go just stay with the driver till he finish that day work."

@scillacooks said:

"It’s definitely Uber, some cars on Uber Dey fear me to enter. One Lexus came to pick me, if no be say na woman Walai I no go enter."

@EvoRuncity said:

"Even before I watch the video I already know the car you are calling Bentley."

@Precious_tomiwa added:

Watch the video below:

