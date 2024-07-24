A young man has showcased the unexpected items he was gifted by a church in Canada he had attended

The Nigerian in the diaspora was blown away by the church's gesture and took a swipe at churches in Nigeria

Internet users wanted to know the name of the church and where it is located and he provided answers to these questions

A Nigerian man, @only1_millz, has excitedly flaunted the food items a Canadian church gave him for partaking in their service.

@only1_millz shaded Nigerian churches as he showed off the items.

He said the church is located in Toronto. Photo Credit: @only1_millz

Source: TikTok

"Naija no be so oo," @only1_millz wrote.

In a TikTok video, he displayed a bag of rice, beans and a bottle of oil the church gave him.

His video stunned netizens in Canada, prompting them to ask about the church.

He revealed that it is a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) situated in Toronto. In his words:

"I was amazed cos Things like this don’t happen back home. It’s one RCCG in Toronto."

Watch his video below:

People compare the church to Nigerian's own

Eight said:

"Church in Africa rather takes from you."

Agba said:

"😅😅😅 Naso dem dey nurse who dem want scam.. Give u something to entice you first😂 so that u can keep coming."

vibeswithtee01🇨🇦 said:

"In Ottawa Dey no Dey share anything ooo."

Gregory217🦁🦁 said:

"Naso I collect ham last week Sunday oo."

Bacardi🦋🔞 said:

"Me I will go to a new church every Sunday."

zeenah246 said:

"My aunt tells me this, they give them free food and even have banquet service."

Jiokay said:

"My bro how far .. you don forget us for Winnipeg ?"

G said:

"The same thing for me when I attended a church in Canada 😹😹maybe because it was my first time."

Source: Legit.ng