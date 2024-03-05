A lady abroad has taken to social media to showcase the gifts she got as a first-timer in a Nigerian church in Canada

The gifts from the church include many bullion cubes and a bag of rice and really impressed the lady

A video of the lady showing off the gifts has sparked reactions online as people tackled the church's counterparts in Nigeria

A lady has caused an uproar online as she showcased the gifts she got from a Nigerian church in Canada, which she attended for the first time.

According to her, @real_kezzy, the church's name is Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), located in Edmonton-Southwest, Canada.

She was impressed with the gifts the church gave her. Photo Credit: @real_kezzy

In a TikTok video, @real_kezzy displayed an 11kg bag of rice, a packet of bullion cubes and a bottle of palm oil.

An excited @real_kezzy expressed gratitude to the church, saying she was really impressed.

"I must say I am really really impressed. I am really really impressed. Because if you know how much these things are worth in Canadian dollars..."

She prayed for God's blessings on everyone whose resources contributed to the gifts.

In a related report, a lady had shown off the gifts UK's Winners Chapel church gave her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trailed RCCG Canada's gifts

Freddy said:

"Please where is the church make I go there on Sunday. I de find Nigeria Maggi."

Luchy said:

"My church cook every Sunday for us. I never missed church I love it."

CODED said:

"That’s my church ⛪️come back next Sunday use make up and stand up again."

Pappyoshow said:

"Make sure u continue to attend the church ooo...that's d reason they give u d foodstuff."

Damian.Ezenwa said:

"And they don't give anything to the numerous branches in every street in Nigeria."

mojhid13 said:

"Nigeria that they have headquarters, they don't share pure water for newcomers."

masky4u said:

"Wicked world they won't give u diz in Nigeria o."

clevo said:

"Change to another redeem church next Sunday to collect another gift."

Lady shows gifts church abroad gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off the gifts she received from her church abroad.

The lady knocked churches based in Nigeria while comparing them with their overseas counterparts, stating that what is practiced in the West African country is quite different.

Nkechi expressed surprise that she got the gifts despite only attending the church twice and never paid tithes and offerings. Stunned by the church's gesture, Nkechi stated that she would begin paying offerings in the church to pay back some of the money they spent on her.

