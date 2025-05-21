A lady said the initial intention she had when she met her man was to use and dump him without proceeding into a strong relationship

She said she made it very difficult for the man to settle down with her because she played hard to get for a very long time

However, the lady said she has now become the man's wife after failing to implement her initial intention towards him

Reactions have trailed the video of a lady who said she intended to use and dump her husband.

The lady said the initial intention she had was to use her husband and dump him when they first met.

In a TikTok video, @asaalhagi said that when her husband approached her, she made things difficult for him.

According to her, she played hard to get, frustrating the man's romantic intentions.

However, her intention to use and dump him did not materialise because she has now become his wife.

Her words:

"When I met my husband, my intention was to use him and dump him, like, I made it so difficult for him. I made his life a living hell. But look at me now, I'm his wife. Such is life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares what happened when she met her husband

@Bigdreams said:

"Your intentions is always your Intention. just that you look around and found no other way, so you decide to stay."

@Gaius018 said:

"Your intention was to use him and dump him."

@chidimma123 said:

"Tell us the full story asa."

@chuksdonny2022 said:

"Achalugo so you wanted to use and dump me right?"

@The Trading Edge said:

"You just ran out of options nothing else."

@Ola more said:

"And you are happy with it abi?"

@D_BIGNAME said:

"Greed. When you found out you could not do better you stayed."

@Hossana Empire said:

"May God no let us used our husband do boyfriend."

@Daniel Simon said:

"So why are you now telling them? Why not keep it to yourself?"

@Sesan said:

"Na so una dey lose una husband, someone like me once you started giving me stress I will give up immediately."

@happiness collections said:

"I swear me too I nor know say the man mean me."

@user705374329374 said:

"Your intention was to use him but he is now using you."

@Apostolos Paul said:

"A difficult girlfriend always becomes a wife."

@Derrick Oxomms said:

"Tell us the truth. The guys you wanted, they only used you as you were using him. But it came down on you only him truly cares about you that’s why u give him a chance."

