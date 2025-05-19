Expert Charges Youths To Follow Their Passion, Build Resilience

The managing director and chief executive officer of Kings Flash Photography, Oluremi Olalere, has encouraged young Nigerians to pursue their passion with determination, describing his career in photography as a purposeful path guided by faith and resilience.

Olalere made the remarks over the weekend during the official unveiling of the Kings Flash Photography studio in Abuja, where he shared his personal journey of perseverance and growth while speaking with journalists.

“Choosing photography is no mistake. You being a lawyer or a doctor doesn’t make you better than me. This is my career; that is yours. God can take you anywhere when you believe in what you are doing," he said.

A former personal photographer to ex-Liberian President George Weah, Olalere urged young creatives not to be discouraged by societal expectations or early challenges.

He recalled having to close down his first studio in Suleja, Niger State, due to financial difficulties. “A year later, I reopened, and that studio is still standing today,” he said.

Despite early doubts about his move to the Federal Capital Territory, Olalere said he had defied the odds.

“People said I can’t live in Abuja. Today, I live in my own seven-bedroom house,” he noted.

With operations in both Nigeria and Liberia, Olalere has gone beyond photography to train and empower aspiring professionals. He currently offers free photography training in Liberia as part of his commitment to youth development.

“People said they would take over. I said no. People stood before us, and people will stand after us,” he added.

He also revealed that he is writing a book titled Determined Mind, a project he has been working on for the past seven years.

According to him, photography was his saving grace during his university years, and he advised young people not to wait for government jobs or family support.

“I don’t depend on anyone. I don’t even have games or movies on my phone. I just focus,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the company’s Director of Operations, Mosunmola Olalere, who holds a master’s degree in organic chemistry, said joining her husband’s photography business in 2018 was a decision that transformed her life.

“When you marry a businessman, you must start thinking like one,” she said.

“He begged me to help with the business, and since then, God has been faithful and has expanded us.”

