A lady has posted a video showing how heavy rainfall disrupted the venue of her traditional wedding ceremony

The video posted on May 3 shows that the rain started immediately after the venue was decorated and made ready for the event

The wedding, however later held, and people are saying the rainfall could be a shower of blessing for the lady and her husband

Heavy rainfall descended and disrupted activities during a wedding as seen in a viral TikTok video.

The lady who was getting married was the one who posted the video using her TikTok account, @sasha40405.

The lady said her wedding was still successful despite the rain. Photo credit: TikTok/@sasha40405.

Source: TikTok

The rain had started just immediately after the wedding venue was decorated and made ready for the ceremony.

Heavy rainfall disrupts traditional wedding ceremony

In the video, it could be seen that the whole venue was flooded with brownish rainwater.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The merciless rainwater also soaked many of the things used to decorate the venue.

Guests were seen taking shelter in the canopies, which were also being dragged by the breeze with some parts removed.

But the lady whose wedding it was said it still held despite the disruption caused by the heavy rain. She said the rain tried to spoil her day, but it did not succeed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kesterblings said:

"Raining season people should consider getting a hall or wait till September."

@Asawan said:

"This is showers of blessings go and enjoy your marriage and home in God’s name amen."

@Queen__shankees commented:

"God did but next time make una try dey settle rain makers."

@Azike Ngozi commented:

"Make una stop to dey put weeding during season if you no fit rent hall abeg."

@prettyG062 said:

"Exactly what happened on my traditional marriage day."

@Realesi4life said:

"Pray and thank God because he blessed your marriage."

@idara said:

"If na me, I don burst cry."

Couple who met online gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Oyinbo man travelled from his country to meet a lady in Tanzania.

When the man arrived from Italy, he immediately proposed to the lady who said yes.

The man also converted to Islam, and they had an Islamic wedding.

Source: Legit.ng