A Nigerian hairstylist has declared her intention to conduct 48 hours of braiding and explained why she

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate, who has her master's degree from Middlesex University, London, believes braiding is a talent and not a skill

The braider noted that her career as a hairstylist did not start until she moved to the UK, and added that it is one of the overlooked skills in Nigeria

Boma Briggs, a Nigerian lady, has announced she will hold a 48-hour braiding exercise.

Briggs disclosed this on TikTok while speaking at length about her career as a hairstylist.

Boma believes braiding is not skill

In the TikTok clip, Boma, a graduate of UNIPORT, stated that braiding is a talent and not a skill.

She recounted how she discovered her talent as a child and how it was awoken in the United Kingdom.

Boma, who has a master's degree from Middlesex University, London, noted that braiding is a beautiful skill, which is not just for illiterates.

She added that it is one of the most overlooked skills in Nigeria. Her statement partly read:

"...I knew I could braid when I was a child back in Elekahia Housing Estate, Rivers State, where I assisted my neighbour with her client. But I never went into this cause of how braiders are seen in our society.

"My career as a braider didn't start until I moved to the UK and had to awaken my talent. Within this period, I saw the beauty and hard work that is being put into braiding.

"Just like every other talent, such as fashion design, catering, etc. Braiding is a beautiful skill that isn't just for illiterates, and just like the skills mentioned, braiding has to grow.

"Braiding is one of the overlooked skills, mostly in Nigeria, but if properly looked into, it can take a lot of people out of the streets..."

Why Boma is conducting 48-hour braiding

Boma explained that the 48-hour braiding exercise was aimed at showcasing the beauty and hard work involved in braiding.

She also seeks to shed more light on the braiding industry with her unique exercise.

"...I am calling on Nigerians to stand with me as I embark on a 48 hours braiding exercise, showcasing the beauty and hard work that is being put into braiding and also shed more light on the industry.

"The purpose of this braiding exercise is to encourage braiders, mostly educated braiders, to shed more light on the industry as braiding is a beautiful skill and noble profession."

Reactions trail braider's video

Angel Kelly said:

"I followed you because of this video am a perfect braider."

I’m _Goodie’s-closet said:

"Hey stranger, I’m a 300L student of university of port harcourt and I’m rooting for you."

Dumo_12 said:

"Well said mbra. I grew up knowing I just loved to cook and I started baking when I was about 13yrs old. No one thought me."

Lifeofaserialentrepreneur said:

"Amazing 😍 You are indeed a beautiful and blessed sister and I am super proud of you darling."

kellynyiedam said:

"Thank you for letting some lady out there to know it is not only to go to school but handwork pay s thank you once again for lifting the River State."

Chocolate Chioma_ said:

"Ok that’s nice. But one question for you, if braiding is a gift and not a skill, are you saying for people going to learn how to braid are just wasting there time?"

