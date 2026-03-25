China’s embassy in Israel has issued a renewed warning for its citizens as missile and drone attacks intensify across the country

The embassy urged nationals to leave immediately or move to safer areas, stressing the importance of vigilance and strict adherence to safety instructions

Plans are underway to evacuate another group of Chinese citizens, including those from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, through Egypt’s Taba border crossing on March 25

China’s embassy in Israel has once again urged its citizens to leave the country or move to safer areas as the security situation worsens.

In a notice released on March 23, the embassy warned that missile and drone attacks have increased in scope, frequency and intensity, leading to rising casualties and property damage.

Chinese embassy in Israel urges citizens to leave as missile and drone attacks intensify, highlighting growing risks to safety and property. Photo credit: Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to CGTN, the statement highlighted several incidents where individuals were harmed after failing to reach shelters in time.

The embassy stressed that Chinese nationals should not take unnecessary risks and should act quickly. It stated clearly: “stop leaving things to chance and leave Israel as soon as possible or evacuate to safer regions.”

Safety instructions for Chinese nationals

The embassy outlined specific safety measures for those who remain in Israel. Citizens were advised to avoid key infrastructure and sensitive facilities, including airports, ports, power plants and refineries.

They were also reminded to strictly follow instructions from Israel’s Home Front Command, ensure access to adequate shelters near their homes and workplaces, and immediately enter shelters upon hearing air raid sirens.

The notice emphasised the importance of vigilance, warning that negligence could put lives at risk. In case of emergencies, nationals were encouraged to contact local police and reach out to the embassy for assistance.

Evacuation plans through Egypt

The embassy confirmed that it will organise another evacuation for Chinese nationals, including compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. This evacuation will take place through the Taba border crossing in Egypt’s South Sinai province on Wednesday. Those currently in Israel, particularly in high-risk areas, were urged to make the necessary preparations for departure.

This planned evacuation follows earlier efforts by the embassy to assist citizens in leaving Israel safely. The embassy has been actively coordinating with local authorities and neighbouring countries to ensure safe passage for its nationals.

Rising security risks in Israel

The repeated warnings from China’s embassy reflect the worsening security environment in Israel. Missile and drone strikes have disrupted daily life, damaged property and created significant risks for foreign nationals. The embassy’s advice underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need for precautionary measures.

By urging immediate evacuation and reinforcing safety instructions, China’s embassy is seeking to protect its citizens from escalating threats. The notice serves as a reminder that vigilance and swift action are essential in times of crisis.

Evacuation plans through Egypt’s Taba border crossing are organised, with citizens from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan included in the operation. Tolga Akbaba/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng