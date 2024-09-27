Though she is optimistic about life in the United Kingdom, a Nigerian lady has expressed her fears

The 30-year-old international student said she had a great job back in Nigeria, adding that it took planning and saving up to get to the UK

She said she is scared about what the future holds and is worried about starting life from the beginning

A Nigerian student in the diaspora, Sunkanmi Balogun, has admitted her fears about relocation.

Sunkanmi moved to the UK, where she is currently studying, and admitted she is worried about starting her life afresh.

In a TikTok post, Sunkanmi revealed she had a great job in Nigeria and had to save for years to move to the UK.

Sunkanmi fears she is starting late and is not getting any younger. She is also bothered about if she made the right decision. Sunkanmi wrote:

"I'd say I am scared. I'll be 31 next month, and while I had a great job back home, it took years of saving and planning to even be here.

"I'm afraid to start from the beginning, sometimes I feel there's no time and I'm not getting younger. I feel I started late but I have dreams and so much more I want to achieve. I'm scared of the future and praying I made the right decision."

People encouraged the Nigerian lady

Madella🥶🦋💙 said:

"Pls ur not my mom did the same at age 35 she is doing so well now , she evn completed her 4 years course and got the certificate just months ago. You can do it."

Hermosa 🩷🎀 | Content Creator said:

"I’m at this phase and I’m not even as half the age but one thing I’ve learned is you never know until you try and take the risk and that you have and you shall only prosper 💗."

Bianca 😇 said:

"Saving up to go back to school next year and am 29🥰 we got all the time to chase our dreams we can’t give up 🥹 U choose it right Sis🙏 bless you more."

A Rich Woman said:

"Some of are already that 31 and still stuck in Nigeria, the great job we don’t have, money to start over, we don’t have."

temiloluwa said:

"Start late keh.

"I will be 28 next month and I don't even have my BSc yet, not married and I can't even mention one tangible achievement I have but I know God just started and he will accomplish it."

