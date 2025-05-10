A Nigerian lady has narrated how she dreamt that her sister would score 302 in the 2025 unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to her, she had the dream on April 12th and immediately communicated it to a family member on WhatsApp

In a trending post, she shared her sister's aggregate score after the UTME results were released and it quickly went viral

A lady who claimed to have dreamt about her sister's impressive performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has gone viral.

According to the lady, the dream occurred on April 12th and she shared her vision with a family member via WhatsApp.

UTME 2025 result of girl whose sister dreamt she would score 302. Photo credit: @mademoixcel/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady recounts dreaming about sister's UTME score

The story gained massive attention after a post by @mademoixcel on a social media platform, X, went viral.

In the post, the lady revealed that her sister had scored an aggregate of 302 in the examination, a feat she had predicted in her dream.

Her sister's results showed a commendable performance, with scores of 78 in English, 81 in Government, 74 in Islamic Religious Studies, and 69 in Literature, culminating in the impressive aggregate score.

In the throwback chat, the family member's response to the lady's dream showed optimism, as she acknowledged the possibility of the prediction coming true, given the sister's rigorous preparation.

Lady who dreamt that sister would score 302 in 2025 UTME posts her result. Photo credit: @mademoixcel/X.

Source: Twitter

"Omoh it's actually possible cause she's reading as if it's an international exam," the family member said.

The post sparked lots of reactions, with many expressing amazement at the coincidence.

The lady's dream had seemingly foretold her sister's achievement, leaving many to ponder the mysteries of the subconscious mind.

"On Saturday April 12, I dreamt that my sister would score 302 in Jamb. Ladies and gentlemen, my sister got 302 in Jamb," the post's caption read.

Reactions as lady shares sister's UTME result

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Nte Daniel said:

"Please when will i make my first 10 million ?? I need you to dream it."

Fatiyah asked:

"Abeg help me check wetin i go graduate with."

The Goat said:

"Please I need the correct score for champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan."

Honour1 said:

"Pls your next dream, let it be football related. Just PSG-INTER scoreline is enough."

Gen Z said:

"Your sister got 81/100 in Government. Can she be pointed in TINUBU's cabinet so she can show them how Govt works."

Jamisi said:

"Dream about the Europa League Final."

Ibrexz said:

"What do you do that is good so I can dream well too."

Osineye Temi reacted:

"And the time she checked was 302."

See the post below:

Man attempts to check children's UTME scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME.

The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng