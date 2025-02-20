A Nigerian lady in her 20s has quit her bank job two weeks after she was employed by the financial institution

In an emotional post on social media, she opened up about what influenced her decision and her schedule as a bank staff

Since she quit, the lady, who is the only child of her parents, now focuses her energy and time on two things

A 22-year-old Nigerian lady, Sharon Offia Mmesoma, has announced quitting her bank work after two weeks.

Sharon, who hails from Anambra but resides in Lagos, disclosed this in a TikTok post.

Sharon's schedule as bank worker

In the comment section of her post, Sharon, who is the only child of her parents, shed light on why she quit the bank job.

While keeping mum on the name of the bank, Sharon also shared her work schedule. According to Sharon, she was a marketer and contract staff, adding that her employers were inconsiderate.

"Yes dear and they wanted me to sacrifice part of my peanut salary for tfare to go and look for customers," she replied a netizen.

Sharon added that she works 9am to 6pm daily and also works two Saturdays a month. In her words:

"I worked a 9-6 including two Saturdays of the month. By God’s grace the bank is my last 9-5 experience."

Why Sharon quit bank job

Sharon, also in the comment section of her post, said she left the job to focus on growing her TikTok community and tending to her jewellery business.

"I own a small ( compared to yours lol) jewelry business🥹. I quit to focus on that fully and grow my TikTok community."

View her post below:

Reactions trail her resignation from bank job

Babygirltochi❤️ said:

"You made the right choice. I always feel for my colleagues especially during meetings the bashing doesn’t end."

Vay nhanh said:

"Banking job be like open prison.. they only allow you go at night.. and by yourself, you go back in there the next morning."

Olamide said:

"Girl I don’t blame you o…literally in this now, I pray I get better offers and leave…banking job is really stressful."

Pellz Treats world said:

"I had to quit my own job too, to focus on my business mine was even 7-6 including Saturday I pray my business takes me far."

Tima Jimmy said:

"Recently worked for someone for 8 working days. I quit please. When there’s life, there’s hope."

faith_olamide said:

"Quick one,I’m planning on quiting mine but I signed a form that if I ever want to quit I’d give a month notice else they might sue or something it,it real?🥹 cause I need my mental health back so bad."

geraldearlgillum8 said:

"I quit the bank job, dropped out at my finals for a remote job cuz my life didn’t end when I noticed you’d have to work 20 years to make a stable 7 figure job that I’m comfortable with rn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had resigned from Polaris Bank to sell guinea fowl and shared why.

Lady leaves bank job and relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who quit her bank job and relocated to Canada had opened up about her earnings.

She revealed that her monthly salary in Nigeria was N80,000 but now she makes more in Canada, saying her two-week pay is over 1,000 Canadian dollars (over N1 million).

"When I was receiving 80k monthly as salary as a banker in Nigeria (earning more than 1000$ here in two weeks)," she revealed online.

