Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally released social media activist, Martins Innocent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan from custody.

African Action Congress (ACC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore announced the release of VeryDark from the EFCC custody on Wednesday evening, May 7, 2025.

Omoyele Sowore announces the release of VeryDark from EFCC custody. Photo credit: @thatverydarkman/EFCC

Sowore made the announcement via his X handle, @YeleSowore.

According to Sowore, VeryDarkMan is with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju after regaining his freedom.

He described the arrest of VeryDarkMan by the EFCC operatives as "unjust detention."

The human rights activist thanked Nigerians for their unrelenting efforts in securing the release of VDM from the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all @thatverydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the @officialEFCC! He is with his ebullient lawyer, @adeyanjudeji. #RevolutionNow

Nigerians react as EFCC releases VeryDarkMan from detention

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media as EFCC finally released VeryDarkMan from detention.

@big_orla

Today good news so far, the struggle continue we need to create a token Tiker will be $VDM.

@RolandNGabriel

I hope he will still remain the voice of the voiceless.

@StackedSam

I hope they have finally said why he was kidnapped

@udeochusp

Great job sir and kudos to everyone who supported and stood by VDM

@MascotKenechi

Thank you and your team for your efforts so far Sowore.

@IamSpecial_Kay

The exuberant lawyer has done it again. @adeyanjudeji greater height. ✊

@coded336

My leader!!!! God bless and keep you. Thanks for all you do. I knew you and Deji would come through. Dear Nigerians, please don’t forget who stood by you in times of trial. Yele Sowore, you earned my trust and love.

@totti_bamanga1

I really appreciate all u're doing 4 d voiceless & masses of dis great country called Nig. Despite d injustice in d country, we still av valuable, dignified men like u, no matter hw darkness engulf nig, d little rail of light frm gud men is enough 2 light our path ahead.

@Pearlywhitegem

Thanks for the distraction now can we focus attention on the NANS president in the custody of the DSS after his allegations against Seyi Tinubu?

@Certifi20625314

Is there no way we can make this country better where Rule of Law & Supremacy of the constitution is respected? What's the best solution to this question please.

EFCC gives condition for VeryDarkMan's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EFCC confirmed the arrest of activist VeryDarkMan.

EFCC said the commission invited VeryDarkMan owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him but he refused to show up.

The anti-graft agency said VeryDarkMan has been offered administrative bail and would be released after meeting bail conditions.

