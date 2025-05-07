A Nigerian lady was so full of joy after meeting popular Nigerian celebrity, Priscilla Ojo, who recently tied the knot

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady gushed about the newlywed celebrity, lavishing praise on her beauty and expressing admiration for her

Social media users who came across the heartwarming post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

An unexpected meeting between a young Nigerian lady and popular celebrity Priscilla Ojo, who recently exchanged vows with singer Juma Jux, left the fan overjoyed.

The encounter, which took place at a local KFC outlet, was captured on video and shared on the social media platform TikTok.

Lady overjoyed after meeting Priscilla Ojo

The video, posted by @deetshub9ja, showed the fan posing alongside the celebrity, her face radiating happiness as she gazed at Priscilla Ojo.

According to the caption accompanying the TikTok clip, the fan had been feeling down and had visited KFC to lift her spirits.

Her unexpected encounter with the newlywed celebrity, however, proved to be the highlight of her day.

Her happiness was overwhelming as she lavished praise on Priscilla Ojo's beauty and sweetness.

She expressed gratitude to God for orchestrating the meeting, which she described as a moment of pure joy.

Her admiration for the celebrity was evident in her words, as she acknowledged Priscilla Ojo's husband as a fortunate individual.

In her words:

"I was moody. I decided to go to KFC just to calm my nerves. And God sent the celeb I love the most. I'm shedding tears of joy. Thank you Lord for a day like this. My goodness she’s so beautiful and sweet. Mr Mkambala is blessed to have her. I’m still joyful. Skin like butter."

Reactions as lady meets Priscilla Ojo

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with users flooding the comments section to share their reactions.

Many were touched by the fan's heartfelt praise and joy, while others commended Priscilla Ojo for her kindness and graciousness towards her admirer.

@Lizzy said:

"She's beautiful and always smiling. I love her for that."

@peace4real said:

"Beautiful, happy for you, our priscy."

@joyousbam said:

"She's pretty and ever smiling."

@Ava Fai said:

"She is so beautiful and a happy soul."

@Queen aduni ade wrote:

"Happy for u sis."

@user2557045416174 reacted:

"Beautiful."

@Queenfabs said:

"Compare them. Forget say davido na big name, na out of pity he married chioma becos people were dragging him."

@estherpride said:

"Chioma and davido storys has always been love till date and you can't compare 8 years of being together with pricy who just got married."

@Isaac Hayes said:

"Our shemeji when are you coming back so that we launch JP2025 episode 5 wedding gala which I'm sure will be in Guinness book of world records!"

@Gurl said:

"Y'all praise this girl and Attack Chioma who has done y'all nothing??? Nigerians and their hate for Igbos."

@estherpride reacted:

"A month you guys are just being hypocrate here just be true to yourselfs and know peace i arrest my case."

@Situ added:

"This how yall really act can never be me like y yall be like this."

Watch the video here:

Lady speaks about Priscilla Ojo's attitude

