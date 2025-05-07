Some students of the University of Lagos disclosed their UTME scores to an interviewer who sampled their performances

In a video posted on TikTok, the interviewer asked up to four students to tell him what mark they scored in the UTME

One of them, who wrote English language, mathematics, government and economics, said she scored 326, and she is now studying for a degree at UNILAG

Some students of the UNILAG disclosed their performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The students shared their UTME scores with an interviewer who sampled their performance and compiled it in a video posted on TikTok.

One of the students scored 326 in UTME. Photo credit: TikTok/@psych_peace and Tech Cabal.

In the video posted by @psych_opeace, one of the students who took Use of English, mathematics, government and economics said she scored 326.

The student who scored 326 said she is now studying for a degree in economics at UNILAG.

Another said he scored 259. He also took Use of English, mathematics, government and economics, and he is in the 400 level in the department of economics.

A 200 level student of economics said he scored 284 in the UTME and he scored 23.5 in the post-UTME.

The students shared the UTME scores that got them admitted into UNILAG. Photo credit: TikTok/@psych_opeace.

The last student said he scored 271 but said he did not sit for the post-UTME.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as UNILAG students disclose their UTME scores

@him_ossy said:

"Wait if I get 326 w.tf am I doing with economics."

@MESSIAH said:

"Science student nko if u see anyone way get 330 upwards tag me."

@amaka090 said:

"I'm writing jamb next tomorrow and economics is my dream course I pray I get a good score and admission."

@kiddo_zo said:

"Maths English physics and chemistry. Never saw a video where they scored 350 340 why."

@E-son said:

"Do video for me, Ask Architecture student they jamb score,i wan check something."

@thesimplytoyosi said:

"Jamb don easy now ooo 326 when people use to fail jamb anyhow."

@Mario said:

"Thanks so much bro I'm really glad to see this, do you have a hint on their cut off mark? just wanna be sure."

@mandy Basil6 said:

"Abeg go entrepreneurship own for me."

@Olakunle Gbemisola said:

"My friend is studying economics with 199 in JAMB."

@GENTLE said:

"You no deh every do my own for computer science almost 7th times now?"

@justifeh said:

"That year I had 295 and this school wasted my jamb score for me."

@talk said:

"Mine was 297 maths, statistic,s English and economics."

@Darling Aura said:

"This subject combination dey mentioned=public administration."

UNILAG student breaks 61-year-old academic record

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) broke a longstanding record in the department of zoology at the premium institution.

Mrs. Deborah Iwalola Johnson-Opeseitan graduated with a perfect cumulative grade point average of 5.0.

According to the story, Mrs. Deborah graduated with a master's degree in zoology, the first to make 5.0 in 61 years.

