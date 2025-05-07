A man living in the United Kingdom has made his monthly expenses and earnings overseas public

According to the man, his total expenses amount to £1,850 (N3.9 million), and he lamented what was left of his salary

The man expressed worry that he hadn't sent money to his parents and wondered how he would save

A Nigerian man, identified as @fidelisnices, has cried out over his monthly expenses in the United Kingdom.

The man disclosed that his salary is £2,000 (N4.2 million).

A Nigerian man says he earns N4.2 million in the UK. Photo Credit: @fidelisnices

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man's expenses in UK

In a video, he sat on the floor and allocated his salary to the various expenses he would incur in a month.

He shared money for his house rent, council tax, electricity and gas bill, and beer. Words layered on his video read:

"Salary £2,000 (N4.2 million).

"Bills £1850 (N3.9 million).

"Guys help it's too much for me."

The Nigerian man in the diaspora lamented what was left of his salary, saying he hadn't even sent money to his parents back home.

"Wetin come remain for the salary? Wetin remain? I never send money for my parents."

A Nigerian man says he makes N4.2 million in the UK. Photo Credit: @fidelisnices

Source: TikTok

He wondered how he would make savings, seeing that his expenses took almost all his salary.

"How much I wan send go Nigeria? How much I wan save for future?"

Mixed reactions trailed his video, Some netizens advised him to return to Nigeria. Others encouraged him to work harder.

Watch his video below:

Mixed reactions trailed man's expenses in UK

Reza Sariff said:

"Don't send home til after 4 years 💯 save. back home will cripple u and stress."

P#Johnson said:

"You need to double that to live comfortable in London now. 4000 a month."

Nickigay_Nicki said:

"So what about your food bill? What about your phone bill? The reality of life in Great Britain."

Pa Ken said:

"Some people have bills but them no see money to pay.. be grateful bro."

rhodarhodarhoda said:

"You work without rest and all the money goes to bills."

SHANKY💚 said:

"U Dey see money use sort bills ur nor happy."

African kids connect Uk said:

"You need a financial adviser and a strategy to cut down on energy costs."

young Star said:

"Oya we don hear we are not coming again is that what you want to hear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shared how much he is paid hourly in the UK for just putting chocolate in boxes.

Man in UK shares menial labourers salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the United Kingdom had shared the salary of menial labourers.

The man noted that there should be no shame in working as a cleaner in the UK since such people earn a lot of money.

In his analysis, he stated that those who work as cleaners can earn as much as N994k per month. He said they can afford many things, including holidays twice a year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng