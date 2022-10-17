Reactions are still trailing the video of a Nigerian banker who went to the UK and became a cleaner

The latest reaction is coming from Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, a Nigerian man who lives and works in the UK

According to Adelodun, cleaners can earn as much as N994k per month in the UK as there is no shame in it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians are still reacting to the story of the senior banker who became a cleaner after relocating to the UK.

While some have condemned it as too low for someone of such high standing, others are saying it is in order since there is dignity in labour.

Cleaners who work in the UK are said to earn at least N994k per month. Photo credit: AndreyPopov, Hill Street Studios Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The latest reaction is coming from Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, an engineer who lives and works in the UK.

Adelodun said there should be no single shame working as a cleaner in the UK since such people earn a lot of money.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Cleaners can earn N49k per hour in the UK

In his analysis, Adelodun revealed that those who work as cleaners can earn as much as N994k per month. He said they can afford many things, including holidays twice a year.

His words:

"There is dignity in labour in Britain. Cleaners can earn £100 a day, that's £2,000 a month without overtime. Cleaners can buy a house with mortgage, go on holiday twice a year. I use to work with a labourer that had Man Utd season ticket. Working class people can do great things."

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@omocal4u said:

"In 2005 I was doing static security, forming big boy with my new shining SIA license. Met this plumber on my site,told me he earns £500 - £600/day. I was shocked! A plumber earning that kind of money? Ha!! Next day I was all over job centre looking to be a plumber."

@KolawoleFalodun commented:

"As long as the job has improved her financial situation, it's okay. Eye on the bag and focus on the goal."

@Mrczarr said:

"The money does not matter. I will NEVER clean after ANYONE."

2 bedroom in the UK cost N562k to N975k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to the UK said the cost of house rent is high.

According to him, the cost of a 2 bedroom flat ranges from N562k to N975k.

Reactions trailed the revelation as Nigerians tackled him for complaining.

Source: Legit.ng