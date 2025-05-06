A Kogi tailor lamented bitterly online after a COVID-19 loan he took years ago was recently removed from his bank account

The pained tailor said the N580k taken from his account was more than the loan that Nirsal Micro Finance bank gave him then

He displayed a screenshot of the N580k debit transaction and stated how much he actually took as a loan

A tailor based in Kogi has cried out on social media after his COVID-19 loan was removed from his account.

The tailor said N580k was debited from his account to repay the loan he took years back.

How much loan tailor took years ago

The tailor, in a Facebook post, said he got depressed after seeing the debit alert and displayed a screenshot of the transaction, which came in on Monday, May 5.

"Am depress!!!

"COVID 19 loan took 580k from my acc this morning," he lamented on Facebook.

In the comment section, the tailor said that Nirsal Micro Finance bank gave him a loan of N400k back then, but now took more than the amount he had borrowed.

"I was credit 400k by Nirsal Micro Finance bank then, For COVID19 Loan. But they took morethan what the gave me. May Nigeria never happen to you."

Tailor's COVID-19 loan debit sparks reactions

Habeebat Muhammed said:

"When you collected the loan was I there?

"Abi you no go pay your loan.

"Of course loans come with interest and since how many years now I think the interest is still okay.

"Next time don't take it no matter how sweet the offer is ,some of you that took the loan back then didn't have need for it that much you just heard money and started applying."

Hameed Kashim said:

"Same thing they did to me last year August.

"Over 427k from my account."

Aruwa Mark Umoru said:

"Mine was 535k last two weeks.

"I don console myself o."

Ibrahim Muhammed said:

"Nigeria the use us do business with a lot of interest wish is not fear like that ,can u imagine,wat if he don't have any money left behind and is a family man,wat a heartless country."

Abubakar Fatima Luqman said:

"They really confused people then saying it was a grant and it's not refundable.. the worst part of it is that those that front it then,still collected their own percentage from that money... it's painfully wallahi..."

Esther Ojoma Alberts Ojoajogwu said:

"They dey remove my own small small.

"Last year was 130k.

"This year 48k.

"I don't know their next move sha.

"But I no dey save money for account again.

"Sorry bro."

Usman Muhammed said:

"Nah my mama account the use for my salary now 🤣🤣🤣🤣 chi chi I don't have in my account that there will comot."

Nigerians still owe N261 billion COVID-19 loans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had refused to pay N261 billion COVID-19 loans owed to the CBN.

The targeted credit facility, which was launched in April 2020, was designed to mitigate the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both households and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Out of the total amount of N419.42 billion allocated, Nigerian beneficiaries have yet to repay N261.07 billion. Legit.ng learnt that the TCF has generated 1,585,872 direct and indirect employment opportunities, making a notable contribution to Nigeria's employment sector.

