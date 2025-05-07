A Nigerian engineer shared how he spent N4 million to lay the foundation for a 3-bedroom bungalow

The video on TikTok showcased workers at the building site, as he displayed the foundation in its ready state

The engineer shared that his client was happy with the progress, as he shared what the building would contain

A Nigerian man who is an engineer has shared how much he spent to build the foundation of a 3-bedroom bungalow.

He shared the video of the foundation, as he revealed that he used N4 million to achieve it.

In a video by @focus.construction on TikTok, the man shared workers at the site of the building.

The engineer added that his client was happy about the progress of the job.

Giving a breakdown of what the building would contain, the engineer noted that it was a 3-bedroom bungalow with an ante room and main sitting room.

He captioned the video:

“This is 3 bedroom bungalow foundation. N4m well spent. Unto the next stage. Work ongoing. Happy client. 3 bedroom bungalow with ante room and main sitting room.”

In the comment section, the engineer also answered questions from people who were enquiring about the type of land and material he used.

He said:

“We’re going into rainy season, there’s no way u can Rama a laterite than when rain falls on it and workers are walking on it to set blocks! That way it will be much more stronger and it will go down to the level u want b4 German floor. It’s a swampy land not dry land.”

He also added that the ante room would have a visitor’s toilet attached to it.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail N4m foundation

@Samaf said:

"You did really well…as at when I get this price list, filling sand is 50k per truck, labor might charge 10 to 15k for filling per truck( the amount of filling sand depend on how deep/high d foundation."

@Kitty said:

"My own 4million no reach like this o, block finish o."

@ElacorpNG said:

"4 million for what na. make Una dey calm down please."

@IGBOTIC FIA said:

"With due respect where is the 4m spent on ? How much iron cost ? Make una calm down."

@jero said:

"You people don't know how expensive material is now it will actually reach that amount."

Man uses N33m to build two flats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian engineer gave an account of how he was able to build two flats with N33,870,000.

According to the man, one was a two-bedroom flat and the other a one-bedroom, and he completed work in 100 days.

He said he had earlier planned to complete the work within 45 to 60 days, but there were some delays along the way.

