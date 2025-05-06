A 2025 UTME candidate shared his frustration after attempting to check his result via SMS but receiving an unexpected message

Despite following the official steps of checking through the SMS code, the candidate received a message sharing different information

The viral TikTok post sparked reactions as other candidates shared similar experiences, with some commenting on how the delay was increasing their anxiety

A candidate of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 2025 showed the message he received after checking his score with the SMS code.

He followed the directive on how to check JAMB results by sending a message to the approved code.

In a TikTok post by @...........0015, the UTME candidate showed the message he got after sending ‘UTMERESULT’ to 55019.

The young man said he thought that the result would be out, and that was why he decided to check.

Instead of getting his result, he received a message telling him that the service was unavailable at the moment.

The message read:

“Your request has been received and is being processed, you will get response shortly. The service costs #50. 2025 UTME Result: This Service is not available now.”

He captioned the video:

“Me checking my result after news say it will be release today's 5th Monday. to check results dey make person afraid pass to write jamb it self

JAMB releases analysis on 2025 UTME results

As the exams come to an end, JAMB has released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figures seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

JAMB disclosed when the UTME 2025 scores will be released, saying "a press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week".

Reactions trail message received by UTME candidate

Many who came across the video shared tehir thoughts on the young man;s efforts in checking his result.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Living Testimony May 16 said:

"Fear wan kill me today too.. also jamb latest update says that alot of candidates scored below 200.. but I'm sure say all of us result here will be a good one and we shall all laugh laslas.."

@Clark Destiny said:

"I just dey pray for my dream as I dey see different scores wey I no dey understand which one be 166, 103, 66 ,140 God abeg oooo."

@favour said:

"I swr. Nah how I feel this morning when I checked my results."

@ÑÂÑÇY said:

"Abeg na me write jamb ahbi na my mama cause I don't understand why she keeps reminding me to check result. Me sef tell am say I never ready to Check am."

@FEMALE KING said:

"Mine is doing the same thing.It is not really available yet is only the statistical analysis."

JAMB candidates share experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians who took the UTME shared their experiences after the exam.

While some were taking it for the first time, others who had taken it before also shared their latest experiences.

The responses varied after the experiences of the candidates were shared on social media, as the exam trended.

