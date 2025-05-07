Catholic priest Fr Kelvin Ugwu sheds light on the significance of the "Room of Tears" at the Vatican.

He shares why the room, close to the Sistine Chapel, contains three cassocks of varying sizes for the new Pope

Ugwu explains the new Pope's emotional weight as he dons the white cassock for the first time, sparking reactions

As the new election of the new Pope is underway, a Catholic priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, has shared the significance of the “room of tears”

Following the death and burial of Pope Francis at 88, the conclave is expected to begin the election of a new Pope on May 7.

A Nigerian Catholic Priest shares the touching reasons behind Pope's "room of tears". Photo: Kelvin Ugwu, Vatican News

Source: Facebook

In anticipation of the election, the Vatican released new photos of the room, and the priest explained why it was named “Room of Tears.”

On his Facebook page, he shared images of the room and revealed the significance of the three papal garments (also known as cassocks).

He stated that the cassocks had three different sizes, so the new Pope could wear the garments that suited him.

Meaning behind Pope's "Room of Tears"

Ugwu also stated that it was nicknamed “room of tears” because of the emotions the new Pope would feel after putting on the white cassock for the first time.

The Catholic priest, who once shared his admiration for the Pope's coffin, also highlighted other items that could be seen in the room, located close to the Sistine Chapel.

Catholic Priest explains why Pope must enter "room of tears". Photo: Kelvin Ugwu

Source: Facebook

According to the Catholic priest, the new pope can also have a moment of reflection inside the room before addressing the crowd for the first time as Pope

His Facebook post read:

“These are the new pictures released by the Vatican; it is a room close to the Sistine Chapel where the white Cassock the new Pope will wear is contained. If you look very well, you will see three cassocks made in three different sizes: long, short and medium size.

“The rules and rituals for the election of a new pope say that immediately after his election, he goes into the sacristy of the Sistine Chapel and puts on "the garments that are appropriate to him."

“The room is nicknamed the “Room of Tears" because many newly elected popes are overcome with emotion as they put on the white cassock for the first time and fully grasp the weight of their new responsibility. It is a room where he can have a brief moment of reflection and prayers as he prepares to meet the crowd in St Peter's Basilica. There is also the red velvet cape, a stole, and surplice as seen in the picture.”

Reactions as Priest explains meaning of “room of tears”

Christian Obioha said:

"The Catholic Church is the most organized institution in the world. Everything goes in perfect Harmony."

Maria Ozowara said:

"Father God bless you more you are really teaching us alot I pray for more wisdom and grace upon you I never regret of following you I love you my son keep on your good work I am proud to be a Catholic."

Chisom Ibeneme said:

"Wow. That name suits that room because as an ordinary person I can imagine that feeling. Just seeing these pics I'm already tearing. God bless the mother."

Cardinals share challenges awaiting new Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the cardinals convened in Rome to reflect on the pressing challenges that will shape the future of the faith.

From advancing technology to the global climate crisis, the new pope would face complex issues that demand leadership and vision.

With the papal conclave set to begin, discussions centred on the legacy of Pope Francis and the priorities guiding the selection of his successor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng