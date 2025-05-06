Tamilore Odunsi, a 23-year-old nursing student, was found dead in her Texas apartment with multiple stab wounds on April 26, 2025

The police revealed that the fatal stabbing occurred after an argument with her 40-year-old roommate, Chester Grant, over their cats

After stabbing Tamilore, Chester Grant attempted to take his own life but was found in critical condition.

The police have finally unveiled the reason behind the tragic stabbing of nursing student Tamilore Odunsi by her male roommate, just days before her graduation.

Tamilore, a 23-year-old nursing student, was found dead in her Texas apartment with multiple stab wounds.

She had been preparing for her graduation, as seen in her last TikTok video, shared just days before the incident.

Tamilore, also a British citizen, had moved to Houston for her studies. The police have now revealed that her fatal stabbing was carried out by her roommate, Chester Grant, on April 26, 2025.

How cat dispute led to Tamiore’s death

Houston Police told newsmen that Tamilore and her 40-year-old male roommate, Chester Grant, had been involved in a disagreement about the cats they both kept in the apartment.

The two were relatively new roommates, having started living together only two months before the incident. Their argument reportedly escalated, which led to the fatal stabbing.

After stabbing Tamilore, Grant attempted to end his own life by stabbing himself six times, including once on the neck.

Tamilore's body found in her kitchen

Tamilore’s body was discovered inside her kitchen, with fatal knife wounds. It was reported that a friend of Tamilore’s father contacted the police after they had not heard from her.

Upon arriving at the apartment, the police found blood on the verandah and forced their way inside.

They discovered Tamilore’s lifeless body on the floor, while her roommate, Grant, was found with stab wounds in the bedroom. Tamilore was pronounced dead at the scene, while Grant was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Grant spent several days in the hospital and later appeared in probable cause court on Saturday morning, where he was remanded in custody.

Tamilore’s family attends her graduation

Despite the tragedy, Tamilore’s family honoured her memory by attending her graduation ceremony, where she posthumously received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing Science.

Her sister, Georgina, accepted her nursing pin on her behalf, while other family members posed with her certificate at the ceremony.

Those who came across the video and viral pictures online sympathised with the family and prayed for them.

