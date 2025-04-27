Dimitri Payet has responded to his estranged lover's claims that he beats her and sometimes films their acts in bed

Larissa Ferrari levelled several allegations against the footballer, saying he even coerced her into recording degrading videos

The former West Ham United star admitted having a relationship with the Brazilian lawyer for up to seven months

A former France international, Dimitri Payet, has reacted to claims that he beats up his lover and sometimes films their acts in bed.

Payet has finally broken his silence after abuse claims made by his ex-lover Larissa Ferrari.

In an exclusive interview with UK outlet SunSport, the 28-year-old Larissa accused the former West Ham midfielder of subjecting her to “physical, moral, psychological, and sexual violence”.

Dimitri Payet had a seven-month affair with Larissa Ferrari. Photo: Chris Brunskill Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

She further alleged that he occasionally coerced her into recording degrading videos.

According to her, Payet first had an interaction with her on Instagram last August, alleging that he used a fake profile.

The Brazilian lawyer accused the former France international of forcing her to participate in a sham wedding and wear a ring to “prove her love.”

Ferrari shared photos of her bruises with The Sun on Sunday, claiming she provided them to the police as evidence.

She added

"I was scared for my life, and I’m still scared."

Meanwhile, Payet has denied the allegation of "physical and psychological violence" in his statement to the Brazilian police.

The footballer confessed to a seven-month affair with Larissa Ferrari, citing loneliness while playing for Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro.

Speaking to G1, Ferrari disclosed that she has Borderline Personality Disorder and alleged Payet exploited her condition.

However, Payet said in his statement that everything was consensual and proposed by his accuser.

He stated that "she requested slaps during intercourse", which resulted in marks on her body.

Payet allegedly claimed he and Larissa Ferrari used wooden chairs during intimate activities.

The Vasco da Gama star said he declined her request to maintain their relationship as he plans to return to France.

Dimitri Payet and Larissa Ferrari have parted ways. Photo: Arfa Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Dimitri Payet, who has been legally married to Ludivine for nearly 20 years, has four children. She remained in France when he signed with a Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club in 2023.

His lawyer Sheila Lustoza told G1 per Daily Mail:

"It is regrettable that confidential records were leaked, but the case reveals with evidence something that is very clear: a woman exercising her freedom and will, as it should be, contrary to what has been publicly narrated up until now.

"The defence is confident that the truth that is proven by documents will demonstrate these facts."

Source: Legit.ng