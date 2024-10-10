UTME Top Scorer: 17-year-old Boy Who Scored 367 Gets Full Scholarship From Nile University
- Nile University of Nigeria has awarded a full scholarship to Alayande David, one of the top scorers in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination
- The 17-year-old Alayande scored 367 marks in the 2024 UTME alongside two other brilliant candidates
- Alayande, who expressed his desire to study at Nile University of Nigeria, would have his dream come true with ease as he bags this scholarship
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
It is celebration time for David Alayande, one of the top scorers on the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Nile University of Nigeria has awarded him a full scholarship to study at the private institution situated in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
As part of his reward as a top scorer, Alayade has been awarded a full scholarship from Nile University.
Nile University picks interest in Alayade
In a report on the Nile University’s website, the institution declared its interest in Alayande’s UTME scores.
After Alayade, a student from Zamani College in Kaduna, expressed a strong desire to study at the Nile University of Nigeria, the university offered him a full tuition scholarship because of his remarkable achievement and its commitment to attracting Nigeria’s brightest students.
The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, who spoke during the scholarship award ceremony, boasted about the university’s dedication to rewarding outstanding students.
He said:
“Our culture at Nile University is to encourage students who excel in academics by providing them with the opportunities they need to succeed. We believe in identifying and nurturing exceptional talent.
"David’s incredible success in the JAMB exam speaks volumes about his dedication and potential. We are proud to support him with this scholarship, which aligns with our mission to foster academic excellence and provide opportunities for students to thrive.”
A dream come true for Alayade
Alayade expressed his excitement about the scholarship, which, according to him, was a dream come true.
He said:
“This scholarship is a dream come true for me. Nile University is where I’ve always wanted to be, and now I can focus entirely on my studies without worrying about the financial burden on my parents.
“I’m incredibly grateful and excited to start this new chapter and make the most of this opportunity.”
2024 UTME Top Scorers
According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Alayade and two other persons emerged as the top scorers of the 2024 UTME.
The top three scorers, Olowu David, Alayande David and Orukpe Joel, scored 367 marks each in this year’s examination.
This makes them the top scorers in the 2024 UTME, which has about 1.9 million candidates nationwide.
JAMB also released the full list of the 2024 UTME top scorers and their respective scores
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng