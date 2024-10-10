Nile University of Nigeria has awarded a full scholarship to Alayande David, one of the top scorers in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The 17-year-old Alayande scored 367 marks in the 2024 UTME alongside two other brilliant candidates

Alayande, who expressed his desire to study at Nile University of Nigeria, would have his dream come true with ease as he bags this scholarship

It is celebration time for David Alayande, one of the top scorers on the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Nile University of Nigeria has awarded him a full scholarship to study at the private institution situated in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

17-year-old boy gets full scholarship from Nile University. Photo: Nile University, JAMB

As part of his reward as a top scorer, Alayade has been awarded a full scholarship from Nile University.

Nile University picks interest in Alayade

In a report on the Nile University’s website, the institution declared its interest in Alayande’s UTME scores.

After Alayade, a student from Zamani College in Kaduna, expressed a strong desire to study at the Nile University of Nigeria, the university offered him a full tuition scholarship because of his remarkable achievement and its commitment to attracting Nigeria’s brightest students.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, who spoke during the scholarship award ceremony, boasted about the university’s dedication to rewarding outstanding students.

He said:

“Our culture at Nile University is to encourage students who excel in academics by providing them with the opportunities they need to succeed. We believe in identifying and nurturing exceptional talent.

"David’s incredible success in the JAMB exam speaks volumes about his dedication and potential. We are proud to support him with this scholarship, which aligns with our mission to foster academic excellence and provide opportunities for students to thrive.”

A dream come true for Alayade

Alayade expressed his excitement about the scholarship, which, according to him, was a dream come true.

He said:

“This scholarship is a dream come true for me. Nile University is where I’ve always wanted to be, and now I can focus entirely on my studies without worrying about the financial burden on my parents.

“I’m incredibly grateful and excited to start this new chapter and make the most of this opportunity.”

2024 UTME Top Scorers

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Alayade and two other persons emerged as the top scorers of the 2024 UTME.

The top three scorers, Olowu David, Alayande David and Orukpe Joel, scored 367 marks each in this year’s examination.

This makes them the top scorers in the 2024 UTME, which has about 1.9 million candidates nationwide.

JAMB also released the full list of the 2024 UTME top scorers and their respective scores

