A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little son sleeping peacefully while dressed in his school uniform

In the video, the mother revealed that the little boy suddenly fell into deep sleep just after she got him ready for school

While sharing the clip online, the mother expressed her confusion whether to wake him up for school or forget about school for the day

A funny moment was captured by a Nigerian mother as her little boy dozed off in his school uniform.

The epic scene unfolded after she had spent a lot of time getting him ready for the first day back at school.

Little boy dozes off in school uniform

The video, shared by TikTok user @porchly_t, showed the child fast asleep, completely unaware of the dilemma his mother faced.

According to her account, the boy had suddenly dozed off just as they were about to leave for school.

The mother was torn between waking her child and letting him get some much-needed rest that morning.

She confessed that his school fees were huge, making it difficult for her to consider letting him miss a day.

However, the sight of her child sleeping peacefully made her question whether it was worth disturbing him.

In her caption, the mother humorously emphasised the challenges of getting children ready for school, joking about the importance of education and the financial investment that comes with it.

She said:

"What we are we facing now after getting them ready for school. Should I wake him now? E papa say wetin he dey learn? Make e sleep. But the school fee too big to miss one day. First day school resumption."

Reactions as little school boy dozes off

The video caught the attention of many viewers on TikTok who reacted in the comments section.

@goodystar23 said:

"Don't mind him oooo if it was wen they are still in holidays they will be the first to wake up and be disturbing others madam wake ham joor."

@RommyBabe said:

"The day my son did this, I put him in the car like that, he was still sleeping when we arrived, the caregiver provided a sleeping space for him, he joined the class when he woke up. Every kobo counts."

@goodystar23 said:

"That is wen u will be hearing my head my leg mummy I can't mummy my stomach is hurting me but since you are in holidays not happen to u oo and again my dear they will be the ones to remind you about."

@Mhz_kud said:

"I woke my son up for school, baba tell me say his not feeling fine. I vex call him papa for phone hoping that one go support me. Baba say make I leave am."

@breakkk said:

"First the day of school nu daughter slept after eating I just carried her like that nd went to school she was still sleeping I just handed her to teacher no be she go stress."

@great gift reacted:

"Mama I play a very important role in his life. Make em learn to go school on time now nah so em go dey do things early."

@QUEEN OF OZONE1 commented:

"Pls let take it soft with them u no they just resume and they have not been waking up early during d holiday it not that easy, we shall all eat d fruit of our labour ijn."

@Baby and kids shop in Abuja added:

"Ehn if I hear, sleep ke after the stress of getting them ready. School we must go. Uncle oya wake up cos these cuties no dey think twice when dey wan stress us."

