A Nigerian couple garnered considerable online attention after being up late at night with their young child.

The video showed a weary father with his arms crossed, looking fatigued as their baby cried persistently.

Couple deprived sleep by their own kid. Photo credit: @bestlove_relationship

Source: TikTok

The mother, cradling the baby, made every effort to lull the child to sleep by softly patting its back, as shown by @bestlove_relationship.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emmy JennyOTIII said:

“Thank God your husband is awoke my will sleep and wake up the next morning asking why is the baby crying.”

Eunice AmagoveI wrote:

“My husband would say, bring me scissors these hair is the one paining.”

Oma lgala commented:

“Make sure you don't allow her to sleep during day time, that is what I did to my bro daughter and she stop that rubbish at night.”

Oghaleeture:

“Thank God men are changing for the better, is good to see him with you during this though times.”

Bookiestitches:

“Na my husband dey carry my bby most in d mid night o,bcoz i go just dey cry.d tin dey tire me.”

Big scorpoi:

“Omo I get anger issues u sure I can do this.”

John Monday:

“Out of 11 children my mama say na me cry pass. And I can't stand children cries.”

Lydiaomotola:

“I born my first daughter, she cry sege, my mama say I dey reap waiting I do say me self cry banza. wen I heard my mama own.her own cry na segebanza.”

Gold Roberto:

“Tell Ur wife to use warm water to press the baby stomach she go sleep well.”

Lynn Liam:

“We are God's favorite if it's dm...my own stop crying who he's sure the sun has risen.”

Claris nelly:

“The truth is when the baby cry I will start crying too.”

ROSE:

“And they are crying for absolutely nothing na that one dey vex me.”

Nshyiraba Nana:

“You both should start crying, be crying.”

Source: Legit.ng