A lady who first gained admission into UNILAG in 2012 has graduated from school after experiencing delays

The lady said after she started school at UNILAG, she did not continue as she withdrew two years later in 2014

She wrote JAMB again and gained admission into the same school in 2017 and she has now graduated with a degree

A Nigerian lady who entered the University of Lagos in 2012 has finally graduated after many many delays.

The lady could not graduate with her mates because after entering UNILAG in 2012, she withdrew in 2014.

The lady said she first gained admission into UNILAG in 2012. Photo credit: X/@TheRuqayyah.

Source: Twitter

She said she was first admitted to study computer science at UNILAG, but she did not complete the course.

In a post she made on X, Design Queen Ruqayyah said after her withdrawal from UNILAG, she wrote JAMB again and reentered the school in 2017.

Lady who studied estate management graduates from UNILAG

Ruqayyah's second admission into UNILAG was to study estate management, and she graduated in 2024.

She said it took her 10 years to bag a degree but she was glad it still came to pass.

She said:

"2012 I gained admission to study computer science in UNILAG. 2014, I was withdrawn and it felt like life had ended. Wrote jamb twice till I gained admission again in 2017 to study Estate Management in UNILAG. It took me 10 years but I finally did it."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady graduates from UNILAG

@UfotUbon said:

"Big Congratulations to you Design Queen!"

@MisolaofJesus commented:

"I’m really proud of you. What a resilient queen. Well done!"

@tileyemi_ said:

"Congratulations star girl. Extremely proud of you."

@EhiOhiwerei said:

"Chai, Unilag's Computer Science did you strong thing too? Twins."

@ominieyitayo said:

"Congratulations baby girl, all of this whilst being a designer."

@john_web3_ said:

"Unilag will really test your wits and limits. It took ten years, but you won. Congrats Ruqayyah!"

