A woman was apparently bothered that her kid is always hungry despite being provided with food, and she sought answers

She decided to stealthily watch her lover feeding the baby and finally found the reason why the kid is always hungry

The woman shared the funny clip evidence and the court of public opinion had a field day sharing their thoughts on the incident

A woman has taken to social media to share funny proof of the reason her daughter is always hungry.

It had been a tough nut to crack for her as to why the kid would still be hungry despite not lacking food.

The man ate as he fed the kid. Photo Credit: TikTok/@thingolwenkosazana01

Source: UGC

She found her answers one of the many times her partner helped in feeding her daughter. The lady watched them stealthily and was stunned by what she saw.

In the funny TikTok clip she shared, the man, unaware that he was being recorded, swallowed some spoonfuls of the baby's meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He would go on to feed the baby and occasionally lick remnants of the meal on the spoon. The woman found it hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Perseverance said:

"My baby daddy does this just last week nje my son wanted pizza he was eating he’s 2 trying to say stop I loughed."

wile_e_cayote said:

"Just showing her how it's done it's a pity we didn't get to hear his side of the story."

Mbali Makwela said:

"Eix fathers should be cancelled was watching my baby daddy feed the our daughter Haibo he ate half of the food."

Thandeka Mntungwa said:

"He didn't even try convincing her ‍♀️ He was like: okay you ain't opening your mouth I'll show you how it's done."

Lovedinni said:

"Deep down I also just want to say how lucky our daughters are to have present fathers."

Mbulelo Mthembu said:

"Sometimes we do this because it's a struggle to fed these beings, rather we make the mother happy that they finished their food."

Man seen shopping with a baby on his back

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was spotted in Ibadan shopping with a baby strapped to his back.

The clip, which a TikToker shared with the handle @pst_og was captioned, "Husband material spotted in Ibadan."

Like something he was accustomed to, the man was unperturbed by prying eyes as he went about his shopping. At some points, some people had to interact with him after some long, admirable stares. He just smiled at them.

Source: Legit.ng