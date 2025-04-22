A young man who foresaw the painful demise of Pope Francis has been trending online after a video of his prophecy resurfaced

The video began making rounds online following the announcement of the death of 88-year-old Pope Francis by authorities at the Vatican

In his throwback prophecy, the seer identified as Herbert noted that the Pope would not live to see another year

A video of a prophecy made by a young man named Herbert has gained attention online following the death of Pope Francis.

Vatican authorities announced the passing of the 88-year-old Pope on Easter Monday at 7:35 am, throwing his followers into mourning.

Prophecy about Pope's death resurfaces online

Apostle and seer Herbert, who goes by the handle @daseerherbert on TikTok, had previously shared a video prophecy where he claimed that Pope Francis would not live to see another year.

In the video, Herbert stated that the Lord had revealed to him that the Pope would die in 2025, meaning he would not be alive in 2026.

The prophecy, which was made on April 4, 2025, has been widely shared and discussed online after Pope Francis' death.

Herbert's words in the video were clear and direct, as he said the Lord had spoken to him about the Pope's demise.

In his words:

"This is not a good news to our people especially the Catholic religion but this is what the Lord said to me. He told me that this year Pope Francis will die. Meaning in 2026, we shall not have Pope Francis. This prophecy has been released on 4th April 2025. Pope Francis will not live another year. You will see it as the Lord has spoken it to me. Amen."

Following the Pope's death, the prophet reposted the old video on his page and claimed that the prophecy had been fulfilled.

"Prophecy fulfilled," he said.

Reactions trail man's prophecy about Pope's death

Many people have taken to TikTok to discuss the prophecy and its apparent fulfillment.

The online community has been abuzz with discussions and debates about the prophecy and its significance.

While some expressed admiration for Herbert's supposed gift, others raised questions about the prophecy.

@Iam Grace Flavia asked:

"Who came here to confirm?"

@Excel point said:

"But I also knew that before."

@Abibi reacted:

"I thought you said the date was mentioned?"

@Nyakato Sarah said:

"Lord have mercy."

@gilbo-27;ug said:

"I have seen."

@ESSPEE reacted:

"Hmmm."

@Janet, M. D said:

"He had double pneumonia, and when as a boy he lost a part of one of his lungs as a boy. Mmmand he wasn't looking good god bless."

@justinemartha said:

"God's next of kin has said. oba lwaki temwewumuzza."

@chosen kk said:

"He won't die in the name of Jesus Christ. I pray that those who wish him to die be strangled to death."

@odyek emma added:

"Are u a prophet of doom."

Watch the video here:

Man prophesies for people born between 1995 and 2004

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man released a prophecy directed at those who were born between the period of 1995 and 2004.

He said that the year 2025 would be a good year for them and highlighted some things that would happen to them.

