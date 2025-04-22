After the death of Pope Francis, the apartment where he lived was sealed as is traditionally done after the passing of a Pope

The doors of the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace and the door to the apartment of the Casa Santa Marta were officially sealed

Also, the rite of the certification of death and placement in the coffin was also performed for the Pope, who died at 88

Some traditional rites have taken place after Pope Francis died at 7:35 am on Easter Monday.

The Pope died at the age of 88, according to an announcement made by authorities at the Vatican.

The papal apartment was sealed after the death of Pope Francis. Photo: Facebook/Vatican News.

A new video shared on Facebook by Vatican News shows the moment the doors to the apartment where the Pope lived were sealed.

According to the post, the doors were sealed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra.

The doors of the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace and the door to the apartment of the Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope lived, were officially sealed.

Cardinals perform the sealing of Pope Francis' apartment after his death. Photo credit: Instagram/Vatican News.

In the video, the cardinals placed a red band on the doors, marking the official sealing of the apartment.

The post reads:

"Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra seal the doors of the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace and the door to the apartment of the Casa Santa Marta, where the late Pope Francis lived. The rite of the certification of death and placement in the coffin took place on Monday evening at 8:00 PM in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta. During the rite, the declaration of death was read aloud. The act was validated by Cardinal Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, and the ceremony lasted just under an hour. The first General Congregation of Cardinals will take place on Tuesday morning, during which a date for the funeral of Pope Francis may be decided."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pope's apartment is sealed

Geno Walh said:

"I didn’t realize the pope is still a thing. I thought the church business went bankrupted years ago."

Filipino Culture Tourism said:

"As we close a chapter on this pope, may the shoes of the fisherman stay silent until the lord has called his new fisherman. The Holy father has started on his journey to the join the holy family, His Predecessor pope Benedict will open the gates and welcome him as he stand before St Peter he has served his flock and has now been called to the house of the lord. We ask all the people of the world to pray for his journey to god and to call on the conclave to come together and to honour his works and to decide who will wear the shoes of the fisherman. May God bless you and give you strength and encouragement to take on the task of the new bishop of Rome Holy father to the Christian around the world. We ask you to choose with an open mind a good heart and to continue to serve. God bless you all."

Manuelito Torres said:

"This is sad. Its God's will and Pope Francis is home. I am currently here in Rome to celebrate Jubilee 2025, visit 4 Holy Doors, and Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis on April 27, 2025... but with Pope Francis' death, I will instead be attending viewing, hopefully see his wake and pray for the repose of his soul."

Who will be the next Pope?

After Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Pope had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

