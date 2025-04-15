A Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected transformation of her mother's building after she accepted a new tenant

According to the lady, the tenant repainted the exterior of the house from light and dark brown shade to white and burnt orange

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's lamentation over the exterior paint transformation of her family house by a tenant has gone viral.

Her mother had rented out a part of the property, but the new tenant's renovation choices did not meet the owner's expectations.

Tenant repaints her apartment's exterior with different colour Photo credit: @tente453/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries out as tenant repaints house

The lady, known on TikTok as @tente453, shared a video showing the building's new look.

In the clip, the tenant had repainted the exterior walls in bold white and burnt orange hues, different from the original light and dark brown shades.

The transformation was met with mixed reactions from viewers, who took to the comments section to express their opinions.

Many questioned the tenant's decision to disregard the building's original colour scheme.

According to the lady, her mother had specifically instructed the tenant to restore the original colours after seeing the new look.

Landlady instructs tenant to repaint house in its original colour Photo credit: @tente453/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"POV: Your mum's tenant repainted the exterior of her apartment from light and dark brown to white and burnt orange. When I tell you some people have mind ehh," she said.

Reactions as tenant repaints building

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Tayelolu said:

"She didn’t even pick fine color. Some people to do! If you want to paint outside of house go build your own or pint the same color as you met! Common say no common sha."

@Tife wrote:

"Make she dey play, she’ll paint it back to the previous colour."

@Tshirt vendor in igando asked:

"Why did ur mom as a landlady did not paint? Na to collect money them sabi pass."

@O J asked:

"You guys aren’t asking the actual question. Where you or your mama when the tenent Dey paint am ?"

@Bigwiz paints said:

"A tenant doesn't have right to change landlords exterior paint. Me as a painter wouldn't advise my client on that except we will merge the exact color which the exterior is being painted b4."

@Deruby commented:

"I just repainted my apartment and the painter suggested painting outside and I straight up told him unless he's got another house for me."

@Gloria_odunayo reacted:

"I’ve once seen where this type of scene happened; the man rented a two bedroom from the compound, repainted his flat to his own color, he was been warned before he did, after the landlady travelled, he brought painter, and he painted his flat, front and back, making his flat look different from the entire building. The landlady came back and met the shock of her life, she called her lawyer and her sons, things became messy, unti she took the tenant to court, and the court asked him to move out and repaint the house back to the original color, within two weeks."

@Melissa cuddle salon added:

"She even try for your mom because your mom is the on that supposed paint the outside of the house but since the tenant is kind and neat and want his or space looking nice i don't think she did wrong."

Watch the video here:

Landlord prays for tenant who repainted apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was full of joy after his tenants helped repaint his house, and he has shared photos of the building online.

The landlord, Tom Alims, said the tenants were new, noting that he was genuinely happy because of how they made the building look clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng