A family member has shared a video from the birthday celebration of popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana

In a video, she captured the grand hall where the celebration was held and confessed that the parties were indeed 'fun'

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as netizens commented on the lavish display of wealth during the occasion

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the star-studded celebration done in honour of Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana.

The celebration, which marked a major milestone in the businessman's life, was captured on video and shared by a family member.

Family member posts video from Obi Cubana's party

The TikTok user @oliviafreshtomato posted a clip showing the opulent decorations and high-profile guests in attendance.

In the video, the lavish party was captured including prominent figures and entertainers mingling with the celebrant.

The celebration's grandeur was confirmed in the elaborate setup and the joyous atmosphere of the event.

Guests were seen dancing and celebrating with Obi Cubana as the entrepreneur clocked 50 years old.

The family member's video clip provided a clearer view of the occasion, with many viewers praising the warm and lively ambiance.

"POV: Your dad's brother turned 50. Minister of enjoyment. The parties were all so fun," the video's caption read.

Reactions as family member praises Obi Cubana's party

The post sparked reactions on TikTok, with many users commenting on the extravagant display of wealth.

Some viewers were clearly impressed by the scale and grandeur of the celebration, while others offered their own thoughts on the occasion.

@Cyndy-cyien said:

"This is ike cubana daughter that graduated from Christ land college last year una no da see that their family nose nd face."

@SILAS commented:

"Jesus!!!! Like obi cubana, I mean the real obi cubana the millionaire is ur uncle, Jesus u para for my side true true, Aunty abeg I fit see 1k for your side."

@Jessechukwu said:

"My papa and em brothers all of them e come be like say dem be the Weapon fashioned against me."

@Donny Ger_Don said:

"I no really look into things like this, my uncle too though not popular like that is a freakin huge billionaire but I don't look up to him for anything. I sustain myself as things still go well for me."

@Charlie champagne commented:

"Imagine!!!my father's brother na quarrel full their head, I no sure I go attend any of their birthday my next world we go swap uncles."

@Saint joe wrote:

"I look my papa brothers I shake head. Those people dey make me feel shy. Them nor fit hustle. Nah why me dey hustle shaa make their children chop my money."

@Aku amiah said:

"How far una no need extra cousin, na my papa papa born your uncle how you see am."

@Pretty_natasha said:

"So Obi cubana children na your cousin's. And Obi cubana na your Uncle? Like Uncle???!!!!!! Chineke para tule."

@stanleymarine7 said:

"All of you saying her uncle is obi cubana, who told you her dad is poor lol because that is how you all make it sound lol."

@George Nelson added:

"I fear that your P man ooo, if you ever get close to uncle Zaki Obi cubana PA extend my greetings to him nah my Geee."

Watch the video here:

Lady posts video from Obi Cubana's party

