A Nigerian man is full of joy after his tenants helped repaint his house, and he has shared photos of the building online

The landlord, Tom Alims, said the tenants were new, noting that he was genuinely happy because of how they made the building look clean

Tom shared photos of the building on Facebook and prayed that the tenants would one day build their own house too

A man is grateful to his tenants who repainted his house after renting it.

The landlord, Tom Alims, shared how his tenants turned his house into a beautiful building.

The man said thanked his tenants for making his house look new. Photo credit: Facebook/Tom Alims.

Source: Facebook

Tom disclosed on his Facebook page that the new tenants surprised him as he was not around when the painting took place.

He travelled and came back to see that they had changed the face of the building and totally transformed it.

Tom wrote on Facebook:

"I thought it was a joke, but they kept to their words without my knowledge until I got home over the weekend to this big surprise. I know they'll see this post. Bros, una too try. I thank una well well. Make God bless una. Like I tell una yesterday, e no go tay, una go build una own too, and I go dey here to support una with some bags of cement."

He therefore said a word of prayer for them, noting that they would also build theirs.

Facebook reactions as landlord prays for tenants

Achekeye Ken said:

"May you have more friendly and peace-loving tenants."

Akiba Ekpenyong said:

"I hope that person no go come write Chelsea FC on the wall."

Odey Patience said:

"Very impressive. Their own thing no go ever spoil in Jesus name amen."

Patrick Amajama commented:

"Very impressive. Thank them for me too."

Source: Legit.ng