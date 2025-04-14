A young boy who recently became a viral sensation because of the way he laughed in a video has spoken in a new interview

In a hilarious video, the young boy was asked questions by an interviewer and he responded by laughing hysterically

Social media users who came across the video on Instagram stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young boy's laughter captured the hearts of millions of netizens after a video of him went viral on social media.

The throwback video showed the jovial boy sitting on the floor and laughing uncontrollably while being filmed.

Man interviews viral boy whose laughing video went viral Photo credit: @mazitundednut/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

The boy's behaviour quickly caught the attention of comedians and content creators, who began using the clip in their own comedy videos.

His laughter became a source of online entertainment, with many praising his carefree and joyful demeanour.

Man finds boy whose laughing video went viral

After the video went viral, a young man found the boy and decided to ask him questions during a brief interview.

The new clip, which showed the boy responding to questions with uncontrollable giggles, brought joy to all who saw it.

Young laughing kid shows off new look Photo credit: @mazitundednut/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Despite being thrust into the spotlight unexpectedly, he seemed to take it all in stride, attracting those around him with his good vibes.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @mazitundeednut, who posted it with a caption that read:

"Awww he's grown older now."

Reactions trail video of jovial young boy

Nigerians reacted to the video, with many users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts on his adorable laughter.

The boy's rise to internet fame was swift and unexpected, but it's clear that his laughter has brought people together.

Djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Film the laugh , film it well well and cut the camera. Laughing is a talent and this made him go viral."

Tochi_lifestyle wrote:

"May our wins be early and last longer too, Amen."

Peju_0 said:

"My Favorite sticker."

Salasbabie reacted:

"Gather here if you’re genuinely happy for this boy."

Ginikarowland asked:

"Is this his real voice?"

Eddyszn_ said:

"He teeth don grow and Man U still de 14th for table."

Djspicey said:

"HeadBoy teeth don grow oo."

Artistrybynick_ said:

"This would be forever iconic."

Annie_ko_ko said:

"This video can never stop being funny the more you watch it the funnier it becomes."

Altimaa_ said:

"All those using his content should do the needful."

Nallygram231 said:

"This short video Can never stop being funny because we all have been in that situation in one way or the other!Crying that transcends to laughter."

Damolarubies reacted:

"Make dem comot the teeth permanently na em trademark b that."

Phonzo20 said:

"They should look for the camera person also he/she deserves recognition too."

Amara_shuga222 reacted:

"He’s funny without his teeth maybe he should just go nd remove it for our sake."

Sundaymoses312 reacted:

"Nigerian content creators should please provide support for the young chaps as it seems he needs support from the video interview."

Myname_ceo added:

"Nigerians get good heart but our govt won turn us to breastt, once Nigerians come for you positively, you are blessed."

Watch the video here:

Man wants to compensate viral laughing kid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man sought the help of netizens to locate a young lad whose emotional moment became a usual appearance in many funny videos released by skit makers.

A clip of the little boy switching from crying to laughing in seconds went viral on social media many months ago.

Source: Legit.ng