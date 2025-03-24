A man is seeking the help of netizens to locate a young lad whose emotional moment has now become a usual appearance in many funny videos released by skit makers

A clip of the little boy switching from crying to laughing in seconds went viral on social media many months ago

Making a case for the boy, a concerned man urged skit makers and content creators to compensate the boy and he is intent on leading by example in this regard

A Nigerian content creator, identified as @zedizuna, has called on his colleagues in the content creation industry to reward a boy, whose viral clip they occasionally use in their funny videos.

According to the man, no content creator can boldly say they haven't used the boy's clip in at least one of their videos.

The man hailed the lad, saying he has really tried and deserved to be rewarded. Speaking in Pidgin in a video, he said:

"Una see this small boy wey dey here, no content creator wey never use am. make una help me find this small boy. All content creators need to compensate this small boy....

"No content creator fit boast say him never use this small boy. The boy don try. Him don try...

"...So, we need to do something for this small boy. Make una help me find am..."

The man has taken it upon himself to compensate the boy and begged netizens to help him locate the lad.

Details about viral laughing boy

Legit.ng learnt that the viral laughing boy's name is Albert Ofosu Nketia, a Ghanaian.

According to Official Tales of Africa, Rosina, his mum, explained that Albert shed tears after he was denied yam for dinner and switched to laughing as his grandmother tried to comfort him by singing a funny song.

"...His uncle captured the moment (when Albert switched from crying to laughing) on phone but never posted it. The video went viral after the uncle sold the phone and its new owner released it," the blog shared.

Watch his video below:

Content creator's appeal elicits reactions

mohammed Adamu said:

"The boy too na content creator."

bigsuccess424 said:

"U Dey explain and u still dey use am."

chexy said:

"You are kind. The truth has been spoken time to act on it."

Queen 🦋Sajj said:

"The boy is from Ghana and according to his mother he was crying when something happened and he started to laugh out loud."

Humble Mercy said:

"Oya oya make we find the boy make I find am something 🥲 even me sef know say I don too use the guy video."

Mhr kobbi yesu said:

"Is from Ghana I know everything about him his senior brother stays with me now but the boy Ghana 🇬🇭 Kumasi (kuntanasi) that’s where you can find him."

Ephiyah🦋Treasure💎💕 said:

"He’s a Ghanaian, he was actually crying but laughed becoz….. omo I’ve forgotten the rest of the story."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy with a striking resemblance to popular content creator Tenge had gone viral.

Boy trends after walking Aba runway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who walked a fashion runway in Aba had become a viral sensation.

The boy, in dirty slippers, had worn an Adidas shirt and jeans and hit the runway with great confidence and this caught the attention of a brand. The brand allegedly made him an ambassador. Facebook user Chizitere Ahubelem wrote about the boy:

"From wearing a fake, made-in-Aba Adidas shirt to becoming an ambassador and wearing the original Adidas top. This young boy went viral when he was captured casually strutting his stuff just for fun on the runway at the Aba fashion festival. He has now become an Adidas ambassador."

