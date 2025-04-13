A Nigerian lady has shared four conclusions she made after just eight weeks in the United Kingdom

She said she noticed that people living in the UK are not actually stingy and that food items are not expensive

While some people commended the lady for her personal experience, others took a swipe at those whose testimonies differed from hers

After two months in the United Kingdom, a Nigerian lady, @bigyinieofuk, took to social media to share what she observed about the foreign country.

She said she made conclusions on certain things.

Lady's observations about UK

In a TikTok post that went viral, the lady listed four things she observed about UK residents and started out by noting that they are not stingy.

She added that she observed food items are not expensive and that there are still many single men in the UK.

Finally, she said living in the UK gets better with time. She wrote:

"After being in UK for two months, I can conclude that:

"1. People in UK are not stingy.

"2. Food items are not expensive.

"3. There are still lots of single guys in the UK. People still find their Mr right here.

"4. It definitely gets better with time. It's already getting better for me."

People react to lady's observations about UK

sesi said:

"My daughter want to work there,she is 20 ,pls help."

VICTORIA 🏵️♓️❤️ said:

"My dream country, I wish to be there soon❤️. Thank you for the good reviews sis."

iamezinne said:

"Other will lie to us to discourage us thank you for been honest."

Queen Rose 🇧🇪 said:

"Thanks for saying the truth."

MAFF(MAFFIANS)🥷 said:

"Have you been to Brighton? You will change your mind about when you said they aren’t stingy."

Onyi🇳🇬🇬🇧💕 said:

"Emphasis on the first and fourth points🥰🥰I don’t know about number 3 sha."

Shuga 💖 said:

"I really pray to have the opportunity to live in the UK ,God please make it come to pass."

EDDIE

"Hmm like me oo very single but our African ladies don't want us oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who had been working in the UK health sector for three years had shared her experience.

Lady shares her experience living in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who moved to the UK despite being warned against making the trip had shared her experience.

Despite people predicting that she would struggle to cope abroad and adapt to life in a foreign land, the lady proved them wrong. She documented her experience and made it public.

In a short video, she gave her followers a glimpse into her new life, saying that she had been adjusting well and that the experience had not been as daunting as she was led to believe. Commenting on the story, a UK-based lady, Divine Onyema, said she had a smooth experience so far due to support from her family.

