A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after renting a shop and designing it to her taste

In an inspiring video, she showed off the transformation of the store from how it looked before until she finished working on it

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A hardworking Nigerian entrepreneur's journey to turning her business vision into a reality has inspired netizens.

The lady's excitement was overwhelming as she shared a transformation video of her newly rented shop on social media.

Nigerian lady shows off transformation of her salon Photo credit: @prettyfisayomi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hair stylist overjoyed after getting shop

The video, posted by TikTok user @prettyfisayomi, showed the dramatic makeover of the salon, from its initial state to its final, polished appearance.

In her caption, the happy lady congratulated herself for her hard work and determination to succeed.

"Congratulations to me, I and myself," she captioned the video.

Nigerian lady overjoyed after opening salon Photo credit: @prettyfisayomi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as hairstylist flaunts her shop

The video quickly gained traction, with many TikTok users taking to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages and praise for the entrepreneur's hard work and dedication.

Her accomplishment was seen by some other entrepreneurs as an inspiration to turn business ideas into reality.

Watch the video here:

Nigerian lady opens shawarma spot with N1 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing a video showing her newly completed Shawarma spot.

According to the lady, she spent a whopping N1 million in getting the spot and equipping it with materials for her business.

