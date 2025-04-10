Alabi Quadri, the Nigerian boy who went viral for standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy in 2023, is now in prison

According to human rights lawyer Iniebehe Effiong, the boy is at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos

Lawyer Iniebehe said the boy was allegedly taken to the police station by 'Area Boys' and that he was charged to court

The Nigerian boy who became a viral sensation in 2023 after he stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy is now in prison.

This was confirmed by human rights lawyer Iniebehe Effiong, who visited the boy at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos.

Alabi Quadri went viral after his iconic photo in front of Peter Obi's convoy caught the attention of the public. Photo credit: X/Esther Umoh.

According to the lawyer, the boy was taken to the police station by 'Area Boys', who were said to be angry because he did not share "the money he got in 2023" with them.

Legit.ng has compiled six things you should know about the boy named Alabi Quadri.

1. He is from Ibadan

Alabi Quadri is from Ibadan, Oyo state, according to information that trended online when he first came into the limelight in 2023.

Some people interested in his profile had started asking questions about where he comes from.

It was later learned he was a native of Oyo state.

2. He lives in Lagos

Although Quadri is from Ibadan, he lives in Lagos state with his parents.

This was why he was able to attend Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign rally in Lagos.

It was in Lagos that he was allegedly taken to the police station, according to Iniebehe Effiong.

3. He is a minor

Human rights lawyer Iniebehe Effiong who visited Quadri in prison, has confirmed that he is less than 18.

The lawyer said:

"The last point that we want to state on the record is that Alabi is a minor. He is less than 18 years."

4. How Alabi Quadri went viral

It all started on Saturday, February 11, 2023, when the campaign train of Peter Obi berthed in Lagos.

A young boy, later identified as Alabi Quadri, was spotted standing in front of the Labour Party leader's convoy with his two arms spread.

In the heat of the 2023 presidential campaign, the photo quickly went viral and electrified the public, especially the supporters of Peter Obi.

The photo was taken by photographer Esther Umoh, and it trended for many days on social media platforms.

5. Peter Obi meets with Alabi Quadri

Back in 2023, it was reported that Peter Obi later met with Alabi Quadri.

However, it was not clear if any financial rewards were given to him by Mr Obi.

It was also reported that one other prominent person, Cubana ChiefPriest, got in touch with him.

6. Why Alabi Quadri is in prison

The boy was allegedly abducted by 'Area Boys' who were reportedly angry with him for not 'settling them' after her went viral in 2023. This was shared by Iniebehe Effiong.

The lawyer said Quadri was dragged to Amukoko Police Station (Pako Police Station) by the same 'Area Boys' who allegedly abducted him on his way from work.

He said:

"After abducting Alabi, the same area boys who have been threatening to deal with him for not sharing the money he was gifted dragged him to the Amukoko Police Station (Pako Police Station) where he was detained. The area boys initially claimed that Alabi was one of the young men who has been involved in street fights."

