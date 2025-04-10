Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Iniebehe Effiong, has explained why Alabi Quadri is detained in prison

Iniebehe visited the Quadri at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos and has now established what happened

According to the lawyer, Quadri was allegedly abducted by 'Area Boys' and has been in detention since January 2025

Alabi Quadri, the Nigerian boy who went viral for standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy in 2023, is now in Kiri Kiri Prison.

Curious Nigerians on social media were wondering what the boy did and why he was detained.

To get first-hand information about what happened, Iniebehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, paid a visit to the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos.

After his visit, Iniebehe shared what he discovered and why Quadri was detained by the authorities.

According to the lawyer, Quadri has been in detention since January 2025 after he was allegedly abducted by 'Area Boys.'

The lawyer said:

"We can confirm that Alabi has been in detention since January. He was abducted by ‘Area Boys’ close to his home while returning from work."

According to Inibehe, the 'Area Boys' who are allegedly behind Quadri's ordeal are angry with him because he did not share the money he got after going viral in 2023 when he stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy.

The 'Area Boys' appear to think that Quadri got a lot of money after he went viral and they are said to want a part of the money.

He explained:

"According to Alabi and his mother, his painful walk to prison can be attributed to the prolonged malice nursed by some self-acclaimed area boys of his locality who felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi’s way when he halted and stood in front of the convoy of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. @PeterObi during the last electioneering campaign. Since he failed to properly “settle” some people, it has been one attack to another."

The lawyer said Quadri was dragged to Amukoko Police Station (Pako Police Station) by the same 'Area Boys' who allegedly abducted him on his way from work.

Source: Legit.ng