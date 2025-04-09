A Nigerian man shared a video showing the tank stanchion installed in a compound where he went to work

The video shows that the iron bars used to install the stancheon were substandard or too weak to hold anything heavy

The man said he has reported the matter to the landlord after seeing how a lady was killed in Lagos by a collapsed tank

A man has shared a video showing a technically defective stanchion installed for water tanks in the compound where he went to install tanks.

The man insisted that from his observation, the iron bars used to construct the stanchion cannot hold a tank.

The man said the iron bars used for the tanks are defective. Photo credit: TikTok/@clearwater_solution.

Source: TikTok

In the video he posted, Clear Water Solutions warned people to be observant and also told technicians to consider the safety of their clients.

The video shows how the iron bars are shaking badly, indicating that they might not be able to hold tanks.

This is coming after a young lady of 30 was killed in Lagos after a water tank collapsed into her apartment when she was sleeping.

The man insists that the iron bars cannot hold heavy water tanks. Photo credit: TikTok/@clearwater_solution.

Source: TikTok

He said he raised the alarm and reported the matter to the landlord of the compound. After reporting, he discovered that the technician who did the bad job was angry with him.

The man, who spoke in Yoruba language said:

"Is the scaffold someone will put a water tank on? See the way it is shaking. A few days ago, that was how a water tank crushed a lady to death. Look at where the welder joined the iron. Is this the proper way to do it? ...I reported to the owner of the house that I can't put a tank on this weak thing. The welder is now vexing that I am spoiling his work; that I should have called him to report the weak scaffold to him instead of the landlord. Look at the way the scaffold is shaking, let's always consider the safety of our client."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows shaky water stanchion

@Oluwole said:

"Bro! you should have called him first before informing the owner."

@Lincoln said:

"Before blaming the welder, did you ask him how much the owner paid the welder."

@Sicnarf apparel said:

"Why should him call the welder first, like the welder didn’t know what he did there at first."

@Dr_Dreeed said:

"This is disaster, I will never use scaffolding iron for tank, will rather use block to hold tank."

@That Analyst. said:

"It’s not his fault, na the landlord budget. Maybe the landlord supplied the iron himself sef. My landlord is an example of such a landlord."

Landlord writes letter to tenant, increases rent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who owns a house in Lagos state has increased the house rent from N750,000 to N1.4 million.

One of the tenants who live in the house shared a photo of a letter the landlord sent to her through his lawyer.

The lady was told to vacate the one-bedroom flat located in Ajah if she was unable to pay the new rent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng