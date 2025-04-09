A Nigerian lady has reportedly died after an overhead tank fell on her roof, forcing it to collapse and crashing on her

The lady was said to be sleeping on her bed when the overhead water tank fell on her apartment, killing her in the process

A medical doctor who reposted the story on X said he suspects the lady may have sustained internal injuries and bleeding, leading to her death

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the story of a lady who died in Lekki, Lagos, after an overhead tank collapsed on her apartment.

The lady identified as Cynthia Oguzie was said to have moved into the Lekki apartment two months ago.

Cynthia Oguzie reportedly died after a water tank fell on her. photo credit: X/Drweloveu.

Source: Twitter

According to the story, the water tank collapsed, fell on her roof and tore through the ceiling and subsequently into the apartment.

A Nigerian medical doctor reposted the story on X, mourning the departed young lady who is said to be 30 years old.

She reportedly lay down on her bed just to take a nap when the tank fell on her, killing her in the process.

The doctor, Drweloveu, said he suspected that Cynthia may have sustained internal injuries as a result of the impact of the tank.

Cynthia Oguzie passed away as she had no time to run after the tank fell on her apartment. Photo credit: X/Drweloveu.

Source: Twitter

He said:

"It was too early, she was only 30 yrs old and just wanted to take a nap in her room. Who would've predicted something this tragic. The water tank tear through the roof and fell right on top of her. The impact must have caused major internal injuries and bl£eding. She was still in her sleep, trapped, unable to move or scream for help. It was too early, she was not ready. May her soul rest in peace."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady dies in Lekki, Lagos

@davidoghe said:

"You can't be too careful in this country, stay your lane, mind your business etc look at it, see someone that was sleeping and in her own comfort, death still came to take her all bcus of some carelessness of another greedy human, now a life has been lost and nobody will be charged for it, there will be no justice."

@LadyGrasha said:

"I couldn't bring myself to watch the videos because I can't take it. It's a painful way to die; worst of all, out of carelessness due to either weak building materials or planning. Now I understand why my pops insists no tank should be directly above any room. He made sure it's just towards the dining table and most importantly, where no one sits. I never in my life thought I'll see something like this happen. This is tragic."

@efe_edwards said:

"I just don’t know why people like to cut corners in everything. I’m sure they told the landlord the price for a solid tank platform but he probably chose the cheaper one to save money. Now someone’s life has been taken out of gross negligence. I hope the family brings a civil case against the landlord. I know it will not bring her back, put it will cause the landlord to think about his poor choices."

Pregnant woman dies in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man lost his pregnant wife after he was unable to afford the N500,000 that a hospital asked him to pay as a deposit.

The hospital reportedly insisted that the man must raise the money before his pregnant wife would be attended to.

Due to his inability to pay the money, his wife died, leaving him alone with their other children who are still young.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng